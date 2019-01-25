Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe called off their engagement months ago, but it looks like the wound is still fresh for the Bachelorette winner. According to Us Weekly, Shawn talked about breakup with Kaitlyn on an upcoming episode of Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins' podcast, and he got super honest about how he felt following the split.

The conversation is from Sunday's episode of Almost Famous: In Depth, but Us Weekly had a sneak preview of what the former Bachelorette contestant shared. Shawn reportedly explained on the podcast,

"Not only were we engaged, but it's like, man, I lost my best friend too... It just feels like everything is completely gone — like, Kaitlyn and Shawn gone, everything we've had, everything we've been through. You know, we were this team and we got through a lot of stuff together, but then just, like, in an instant it's all gone."

Plenty of people know the pain that comes with a breakup, but it's rare to hear a Bachelor Nation member talk so honestly about their feelings after a relationship didn't work out. Shawn and Kaitlyn were engaged for years, though, so it's more than understandable that he'd be emotional while talking about the breakup during the podcast conversation.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to talking about his feelings about the breakup, Shawn also talked about Kaitlyn's new relationship with Jason Tartick, who competed on Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season, Us Weekly noted. It sounds like Shawn is a bit stung by the fact that Kaitlyn and Jason are seeing each other.

"[I'm] trying to understand things right now. I guess this goes with her new relationship too. It just kind of makes me question everything that we've had," Shawn said on the podcast, according to the magazine. "So I think that's one of the major questions that runs through my mind — just trying to understand that, which I think is tough to understand."

Still, it sounds like Shawn ultimately wishes the best for Kaitlyn and wants her to be happy. As Us Weekly pointed out, the two issued a joint statement about their breakup, in which they said they'd "continue to support each other in new ways." Shawn also shared on the podcast that because he cares about Kaitlyn, he's happy that she's not experiencing "pain and heartbreak." He said,

"I do care about her, so I am happy that she doesn't have to, I guess, deal with, maybe, all the pain and the heartbreak because it seems like she's moved on and she's happy."

As a brief recap, Jason and Kaitlyn went on a date earlier this month, and it looks like things have progressed for them since. In a video posted to Jason's Instagram Story last week, Kaitlyn called herself his "sweet girlfriend." And while she likely meant it in a playful and jocular way, it does look like the two of them are hitting things off so far.

Plus, Kaitlyn used the word "life-changing" when describing her relationship with Jason during an episode of her Off the Vine podcast earlier this week. "We are so open and honest, and, like, our communication is like so mature and healthy," Kaitlyn said, according to E! News. "And we're very vulnerable. It's life-changing, actually."

Kaitlyn and Jason do seem pretty happy together — but Shawn's opinion is also completely valid. When Kaitlyn and Shawn announced their breakup in November, after being engaged since 2015, many in Bachelor Nation were shocked. The two of them were together for years, so it's more than normal for Shawn to be bummed about the split. But there's still always the chance for him to meet someone new when the time is right, even if he's feeling a little down right now.