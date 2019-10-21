Halloween is coming up quickly, which means it's time to figure out WTF you're going to do on the random Thursday it happens to fall on this year. If you do choose to go out and party like a brave soul, you may still have to wake up early for work the next morning and try to wipe off the face paint and fake blood while nursing a Halloween party hangover. That fact alone is reason enough to question if you should go out or stay in on Halloween. Luckily, the astrology of Halloween 2019 might actually help to sway you in one direction or another, too.

Firstly, we've got to talk about that one planetary transit that we love to hate, because yeah, Mercury retrograde fall 2019 cruelly begins on Halloween day this year — and that could definitely become a factor in your go out/stay in Halloween night debate. Mercury rules over communication, timing, schedules, tech, and getting from place to place, so when the planet enters one of its approximately tri-annual retrograde periods, all those ares of our lives tend to splatter — and all we can do is watch as our meticulously planned-out schedules slide through our sweaty lil' fingers. Expect the unexpected, essentially. This transit could scare even the bravest of souls into abandoning Halloween happenings in favor of a plan-free evening at home.

But that doesn't necessarily have to be the case — after all, Mercury retrograde sucks, but it isn't everything. There are some really posi, fun-loving aspects taking place on Halloween, too! Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shed some light on the astrological happenings taking place on Halloween 2019. "On Halloween, the Moon will be in Sagittarius — which will allow us all to have fun," explains Stardust. "Go wild! Shoot for the stars!" This is a happy-go-lucky and adventurous placement for the emotional moon, so it'll inspire us to have some fun as it travels through this wild fire sign.

The Sag moon will also form a conjunction with lucky planet Jupiter on Halloween, which is almost always a good thing. "You will want to share your good mood, making this a good time for socializing and partying," wrote Astrology King of the moon/Jupiter conjunction aspect. "This is a time of optimism, generosity and good fortune." In other words, maybe going out this Halloween is a good thing, even in spite of the retrograde?

All of these cosmic events will hit us differently, though, depending on our sun sign. So what'll it be for you? Is Halloween 2019 a year for hitting the town or keeping it down? Read on to find out if you should go out or stay in on Halloween, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Go Out

"Prepare yourself for an adventurous night trick or treating," advises Stardust. With the moon in fellow party-loving fire sign Sagittarius, you'll want to be out and about — and I'll bet you'll be on the hunt for both tricks and treats, in equal measure. Get on your flashiest costume and have some fun.

Taurus: Go Out

You love a festive night in, but this Halloween, take the show out n' about. If you're worried about getting too wild, don't be — just make sure you pace yourself: "Don’t pre-party too early," warns Stardust. "Moderate your intake so you can spend the whole night out." Let yourself get home in time for a full night's sleep.

Gemini: Go Out

Romance is in the air for you tonight, Gem, so even if you're feeling like curling up in bed come Halloween, motivate yourself to get out on the town — especially if you've got your eye on someone. "A date will go very well tonight—making you happy you swiped right," says Stardust. Grab a cute costume and hit the scene.

Cancer: Stay In

"You may call it a night early," says Stardust, "but that doesn’t mean you won’t have fun." If anyone knows how to make a enjoyable evening out of a night in, it's you, Cancer. Have a friend over for a scary flick and some snacks, or simply reserve your energy for the weekend — no one will judge you for rocking your costume post-Halloween night.

Leo: Go Out

Your creativity is flowing, especially with the moon in a fellow fire sign, so get your crew together for a Halloween rager they won't forget. "You’ll want to host the ultimate Halloween party with friends," says Stardust. Get those invites out now to guarantee a good showing, and prepare to have a Halloween blast.

Virgo: Stay In

Your energy isn't going to be through the roof, as your ruling planet Mercury is just beginning a long backspin come Halloween day — but that doesn't mean you shouldn't still get social and festive! "A casual dinner at home with your pals will get you in the holiday spirit," advises Stardust. Use your eye for detail to make some cute Halloween-themed treats.

Libra: Go Out

Retrograde who? Come Halloween, you'll be feeling fun, flirty, and ready to hit the town. "You’ll be dancing the night away with your new crush this Hallow’s eve," shares Stardust. And with your ruling planet Venus in seductive Scorpio, you'll be ready embrace the all the sensual and sexy vibes. Hit the dance floor and entrance the object of your affection.

Scorpio: Stay In

Halloween marks the first day that Mercury begins retrograding through your sign, so you'll arguably be feeling those vibes stronger than anyone. Don't feel pressured to make any major appearances — you might instead find yourself chatting with someone from your past. "You’ll have fun catching up with old friends," says Stardust. No need for night life tonight.

Sagittarius: Stay In

As much as you love an excuse to celebrate and have some fun, the emotional moon is in your sign today, and it might make you feel a little introspective. "You may want to spend time with yourself, away from the hoop la," explains Stardust. You've got the whole weekend to party, Sag — just prioritize self-care tonight.

Capricorn: Stay In

The retrograde is hitting, and you're feeling straight-up exhausted. No need to push yourself. "You may fall asleep early, missing out on the festivities," says Stardust. But is it really missing out if you didn't intend to involve yourself to begin with? Save your energy for the weekend, when you can enjoy yourself.

Aquarius: Go Out

The past month has been high-energy for you, Aqua, so you might want to keep things chill come Halloween night — but that doesn't mean staying in! "Hanging out with your crew is the best treat for you," says Stardust. Nothin' fancy is necessary — go out for a drink in costume and have deep conversations about the mysteries of the universe.

Pisces: Stay In

If anyone knows how to make a enjoyable evening out of a night in, it's you, Pisces. Have a friend over for a scary flick, caramel apples, and a glass or blood red wine or two. "Staying at home watching scary movies is your ideal way to spend Halloween," says'Stardust. Cuddle up under the blankets and enjoy the crispness of the autumn eve.