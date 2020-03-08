Coronavirus has been on everyone's mind lately, so of course Rachel Dratch's iconically pessimistic Debbie Downer made a surprise SNL cameo to voice the anxieties that many people are feeling right now. In the skit, Dratch appears as a paranoid wedding guest, bringing up loaded topics like COVID-19 and Trump, to the #MeToo movement and the declining honeybee population.

The skit featured Daniel Craig, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aidy Bryant as cheerful wedding guests, whose light conversations are interrupted by Dratch's Debbie Downer showing up in a full gas mask. Dratch attempts to eat a bread roll with the mask on, and only removes it when Bryant tells her, "Don't worry, none of us are sick, we're just a little tipsy."

"Well unfortunately with COVID-19, you can display no symptoms and still be wildly contagious," Dratch delivers in Debbie's usual negative manner. "Hi, I'm Debbie."

Debbie Downer was created by Dratch and debuted in 2004 on Saturday Night Live. Her whole schtick is to weigh down happy social gatherings with uncomfortable (but also often important) topics to the discomfort of those around her, so naturally the first thing she brings up this time is all the concerns about coronavirus.

