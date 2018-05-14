There is currently less than one week until the biggest day of the year. On Saturday May 19, Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry in what is expected to be one of the most elaborate events since, well, Harry's older brother, Prince William, got married in 2011. To celebrate the event, people all over the world are releasing commemorative memorabilia; just search "royal wedding" on Etsy and close to 50,000 items for sale will pop up. But artisans are not the only ones gathering inspiration from the wedding. Sodastream is releasing an unexpected, delightful set of royal wedding-themed water bottles.

If you have ever gone to a friend's house and discovered they create their own seltzer, the machine that allows them to do so likely came from Sodastream. The at-home DIY beverage carbonator enables people to make sodas from the comfort of their own homes. Introduced in the 1950s, the popularity of SodaStream's carbonated water makers has increased in recent years, particularly with the explosion of wellness movements and popularity of products like La Croix. Perhaps it's not the first thing you would think of when picturing royal wedding eats and drinks, but the special edition bottles being released are nothing short of wedding-worthy.

SodaStream on YouTube

According to Sodastream, the recyclable miniature bottles are embossed with a commemorative royal wedding label and have,"‘hats’ [that] have been created using state of the art 3D printing technology and are inspired by iconic looks previously sported by female royals." Designers appear to have gathered inspiration for the bottle hats (at least in part) from the last royal wedding, as a number of bottle toppers bear a striking resemblance to some of the more noteworthy accessories of the occasion. The bottles on either end, for example, were clearly modeled after the hats sported by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York during William and Kate's big day.

The promotion is a nod to a cause near and dear to the hearts of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A PR release from SodaStream explains, "In celebration of the Royal couple’s dedication to the fight against single-use plastic bottles, SodaStream, the world’s largest sparkling water brand, has dressed up a set of limited edition bottles to be auctioned as a donation to the plastic-free charity — Surfers Against Sewage. As a driving force behind the removal of single-use plastic from the world, SodaStream is thrilled to shed light on this global hazard by donating all proceeds to Surfers Against Sewage, a charity chosen by the royal couple."

According to its website, Surfers Against Sewage is a marine conservation charity based in the United Kingdom. Their work is devoted to ending plastic pollution in waterways, and protecting oceans, beaches, and marine life from pollution.

"Tackling ocean plastic pollution should be a top priority for governments, brands and people," explained Hugo Tagholm, the Chief Executive of Surfers Against Sewage, in a press release. "SodaStream's commitment to eliminate plastic and promote reusable bottles is a great step in the right direction towards plastic free coastlines, and sends a strong message to the beverage industry. This fun and quirky project to celebrate the royal wedding further highlights the importance of stopping the single-use plastic epidemic."

Each of the 50 hat-wearing bottles will be auctioned on May 15 on royalsodastream.com, where there is currently a countdown clock. Bids will be open to royal wedding fanatics worldwide. Those interested in bidding (or just interested in the project altogether) are encouraged to visit the website.

If you are in the process of putting together a royal wedding watch party, consider opting for something simple for guests to sip on. Even without the fancy, 3D-printed hats, Sodastream makes some pretty excellent beverages — and barring that, there are plenty of Meghan Markle-worthy drink ideas at your disposal, too!