12 Meghan Markle-Themed Drinks To Serve At Your Royal Wedding Viewing Party
It’s not a wedding without some festive beverages — so if you’re planning or attending a Royal Wedding viewing party, make sure you’ve got some of these Meghan Markle-themed drinks to complete the menu. The celebration kicks off bright and early in the morning on May 19, leading many to wonder whether it will be too early to break out the bubbly; however, on Royal Wedding Day, I say anything goes. Start with some tea, then move onto something more exciting — and Markle-approved — as the party gets going.
Ever since Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement, interest in everything to do with the former Suits star has shot through the proverbial roof: From her hobbies to her favorite foods and drinks, people just can’t get enough of her. And, to be fair, she does seem pretty rad; the more I’ve read about her, the more I think she would be a lot of fun to hang out with. No doubt any get-together with her would involve some great wine, too, so, y’know, consider that an added plus — and Markle really seems to know her wines.
Wine isn’t all she drinks, though; she’s made no secret of the kinds of beverages she keeps in her rotation, from cocktails to juices and everything in between. These 12 options should suit just about anyone’s taste, so let’s raise a glass to the bride!
1Classic Champagne Cocktails
What better to serve alongside a lemon elderflower wedding cake than a classic champagne cocktail? Typically made with St. Germain, some sort of bubbly, and a twist of citrus, this one is an obvious and delicious choice for your viewing party’s signature drink.
3Super-Tuscan Wine
It’s well-known at this point that Markle’s absolute favorite kind of wine is Tiganello, a full-bodied red; her defunct lifestyle website, The Tig, was even named for it. Tiganello — which is a “Super-Tuscan” wine, or a wine made in Tuscany with non-indigenous grapes — tends to be quite pricey (think $150 and up per bottle), but there are plenty of affordable Super-Tuscan options you can serve in its stead: According to Epicurious, Castello Banfi Centine Toscana and Podere Brancaia Tre Rosso Toscana are both less than $25 a bottle.
4Any Other Markle-Approved Reds
Markle has name-dropped both Flowers Winery and Jordan Vineyard & Winery in interviews over the years, so if you can get a hold of them, they’re worth checking out. Both are Sonoma wineries on the coast of Northern California; in a piece for TODAY, Markle recommended Flowers’ pinot noir and Jordan’s cabernet sauvignon. They not cheap, though, so bear that in mind if you’ve got a budget.
5Coffee
It’s true that Markle herself doesn’t tend to reach for coffee when she needs a boost; she told Shape in 2013, “I think trying to go for coffee or things like that only end up hurting you in the end.” However, Markle’s Suits character, Rachel Zane — along with the entire Suits ensemble — was frequently seen with a coffee cup in hand. What’s more, the Royal Wedding starts really early in the morning for those of us across the pond, so a little caffeinated jolt might be in order. USA, the network on which Suits airs, published a fun guide to drinking coffee like the Suits cast for National Coffee Day in 2016; head over there to check it out.
6Green Juice
In her 2013 interview with Shape, Markle continued on after noting why she doesn’t typically reach for coffee: Instead, she said, she goes for “a really good natural source of energy, like a great green juice.” What’s more, that particular interview is far from the only time she’s mentioned green juice as a staple; she described it as her fast food of choice to The Chalkboard in 2015 (as she put it, “That’s fast. And it’s food”), while in 2016, she told Delish that it’s “a food-as-medicine philosophy” to her. According to TODAY, Markle’s green juice of choice involves apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger — but there are also plenty of store-bought options to choose from, too.
7Red Wine Hot Chocolate
I know, I know — we don’t usually think of hot chocolate as being a springtime drink. But given Markle’s love of red wine, and the fact that she used to have a recipe for red wine hot chocolate on The Tig, I think we can make an exception, don’t you? The Tig’s recipe is unfortunately no longer accessible, but there are lots of other recipes floating around the internet; I like this one from Kitchn.
8Negronis
I mean, yeah, we don’t usually think of the negroni as a brunch drink — but that doesn’t mean you can’t lean into it anyway. In a 2013 interview with The New Potato, Markle described her perfect dinner as “seafood and pasta” with “a negroni to cap off the night,” so why not mix up a batch? This classic negroni recipe should get the job done.
9Rosé
Markle also mentioned in the New Potato interview that her ideal lunch involves a nice glass of rosé. You could always opt for Target's two super affordable options; however, Food & Wine’s best recommendations are all under $20 a bottle, so there are plenty of ways to get all sorts of bang for your buck at your Royal Wedding viewing party.
10Scotch, Neat
When The New Potato asked Markle what “her drink” is, she did start by underlining her deep love of wine; however, she also offered up a few other options, including scotch. She’ll only drink it neat, though. (You, of course, should feel free to drink it however you like — but if you really want to run with the theming, go for neat.)
11Spicy Tequila Cocktails
Rounding out Markle’s favorite drinks per The New Potato is “a spicy tequila cocktail.” She didn’t elaborate on exactly what she meant at the time, but this roundup of six different types of “spicy tequila cocktails” from Patron should have you covered.
12A Nice Cuppa
I mean… Meghan is marrying into British royalty. It doesn’t get more British than tea. You might give Harney & Sons’ Royal Wedding tea a shot — I’ve got a tin of it in my cupboard right now, and I can assure you, it is delicious.
The Royal Wedding ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon in the UK, 7 a.m. on the East Coast of the United States, and 4 a.m. on the West Coast. Get those drinks ready!