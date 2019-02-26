Whoever said money can't buy you happiness apparently never tried spending a sweet, sweet $2.49 to buy one of these. As common wisdom dictates, the only way to improve on an Oreo is to double stuff it, triple stuff it, or to put it in ice cream — or all of the above. But praise be, because one fast food purveyor just decided to take things up a level. Sonic's Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone is here to change lives. For real. It's here for our hearts (and mouths) — and with spring around the corner, it couldn't have happened soon enough.

If you have yet to experience the wonder and joy that is the Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone, then strap in, because it's going to be a bumpy ride. These beauties actually made an appearance last fall, and then seemed to go into hibernation again for the winter. But now they've arrived again like an Oreo sun shining from the heavens. Sonic announced their grand return on Twitter and people were every bit as excited as you would expect them to be.

Why is there so much celebration for a single, humble cone? Its beauty is in its balance, its ingenuity, its aesthetic — all of which surpass your expectations. Take Oreo chunks, sweet creme filling drizzled all over, and a strong base of Sonic ice cream — is that enough? No, Sonic says — it's not enough. All of this is nestled into a rich chocolate cookie waffle cone which also has a layer of Oreo cream. Is that enough? Yes, yes it is.

And for $2.49 plus tax, I'd say that it's more than enough. I would recommend buying a pack of Oreos to mix in and really up that cookie count, but I've always been a forward thinker.

Yes, you may be thinking that it's only February and that it's not yet time for ice cream — but every time is ice cream time if you're willing to put your back into it and suffer a few frozen fingers for a greater good. If you're looking for a slightly warmer option, though, Sonic also offers Oreo A La Mode, where Oreos are battered and fried to perfection before being paired with a delicate ice cream. (Or just deep fried Oreos with ice cream, for regular people like you and me.)

Of course, if you're just looking to get that sweet, sweet Oreo hit, there are plenty of ways to do that. From the Game of Thrones-themed Oreos that have made an appearance this week to Oreo lip balm to Oreo Eggs ready for Easter, there are so many different ways to get that cookies and cream sensation that really hits the spot. Personally, I like the Oreo Sticks and Dips option, for Oreos treats on the go that are really just an excuse to scoop out all of the icing out with your finger. Just like the Dunkaroos of your childhood.

But if you want to get your hands on Sonic's Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone, then you might want to hurry — the last time it hit the chain, it was only for a limited time. If that's the case, respect your the gift that is the Oreo cone, and don't waste it.