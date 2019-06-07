Forget trying to figure out who Azor Ahai was meant to be or what that mysterious voice whispered to Lord Varys, because the greatest Game of Thrones mystery of them all just took another twist. During her Wednesday appearance on Conan, Sophie Turner said she thinks the infamous Game of Thrones coffee cup belonged to Kit Harington. While she can't prove her claims, her CSI: Westeros approach to cracking the case is admirable.

Just to recap: the mysterious coffee cup made it into the final cut of episode four of Season 8. It's since been digitally removed, but it appeared in front of Daenerys while she watched Jon being showered with praise for riding a dragon — you know, just something she's been doing for years — during the feast scene in Winterfell. Shortly after fans spotted the cup, Turner's own husband, Joe Jonas, accused her of being the coffee cup culprit during a May appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Oh my god, hi Sophie Turner, I'm Joe Jonas. I'm a huge fan!" Jonas said in the video. "I honestly have a crush on you but I’ve got a big question for you. I watch a lot of Game of Thrones and I was wondering — you're definitely responsible for that coffee cup, right?"

At the time, Turner not only denied the cup was hers, she pulled a total Sansa move and pointed the finger at her co-star Emilia Clarke. Now she's decided that it wasn't the Dragon Queen's coffee at all, but rather the former King in the North's, Jon Snow. She laid out the evidence for host Conan O'Brien, explaining: "The coffee cup was where Kit [Harington]'s chair was. First I blamed it on Emilia [Clarke], but I don’t think Emilia would do that."

Team Coco on YouTube

She continued, "Kit is lazy and I think he would have done that. It was in front of Kit's chair and then obviously he moved and this picture was taken and it looked like it was in my seat, but I wasn't there either. It was Kit. It was a hundred percent Kit."

Not convinced? That's OK, because Turner's not done yet. She went on to point out that she tried not to drink many liquids on set because she had to wear a corset while playing Sansa. The same could be said for Clarke, who also donned a corset. However, Harington was corset free. "I wear a corset, so I either p*ss myself or I throw up," she said. "Kit doesn't wear a corset. It's Kit! And it's not Emilia, Emilia wears a corset, too. It's a hundred percent Kit."

While Turner's argument is a convincing one, it's still not a definitive answer. But like the question of who Azor Ahai reborn is, this Game of Thrones mystery seems destined to forever haunt fans. Thankfully, the answer to whose water bottle made a cameo appearance in the series finale has a more straightforward answer: that one was definitely on Maester Samwell Tarly. If only all of Westeros' secrets could be so easily uncovered. For everything else, you'll just have to trust that the Queen in the North wouldn't lead you astray.