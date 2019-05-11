There are many mysteries still to be solved in the final episodes of Game of Thrones, but one of the biggest questions may have just been answered, thanks to some meddling by one of the Jonas Brothers. During a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Joe Jonas accused Sophie Turner of leaving a coffee cup on the Game of Thrones set, and thus, inadvertently setting off "Cup-Gate."

The newly-married GoT star stopped by the Fallon's show to talk about the final few episodes of the fantasy saga, where the host showed her a video question from a "fan" who turned out to be Jonas himself. "Oh my god, hi Sophie Turner, I’m Joe Jonas. I’m a huge fan!" Jonas said in the video. "I honestly have a crush on you but I’ve got a big question for you. I watch a lot of Game of Thrones and I was wondering — you’re definitely responsible for that coffee cup, right?"

The coffee cup in question refers to a moment about 17 minutes and 40 seconds into the fourth episode of Season 8, when the camera cuts to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) listening to the men at the banquet praise Jon (Kit Harington) for riding a dragon (which she has been doing for years). In front of Dany, on the table, is what looks like a takeout coffee cup, which HBO later digitally removed from the episode — but not before everyone on social media freaked out about the modern amenity making its way to Westeros.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Though Fallon attempted to back up Jonas' accusation that the gaffe was Turner's mistake — even pulling up a photo of the actor hugging Bella Ramsey on set, while holding a take out cup — the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star pointed out the flaws in his argument right away. "This is a spoiler for a couple of episodes ago," Turner said, referencing Lyanna Mormont's brave but tragic death scene. "This girl dies!”

She continued, "[The coffee cup scene] is a scene from the episode after she dies, so why am I holding this coffee cup? That’s in a different scene! And also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything." In order to prove her innocence, Turner then shared her own theory for who was responsible for forgetting that the prop was left on the table: Emilia Clarke. "So I’m just gonna go with — I mean, look who it’s placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She’s the culprit!" the actor exclaimed. Clearly, the struggle for power between Sansa and Daenerys has now moved off screen, as well.

While "Cup-Gate" may have caused a frenzy on social media shortly after the episode aired on May 5, Turner also revealed that there was only one member of the cast who actually noticed the misplaced cup while watching. “There was just one text and it was from Nikolaj [Coster-Waldau], who plays Jaime Lannister," Turner confessed, adding, "He just wrote, 'Great episode. Is that a coffee cup?'"

While Jonas might not have known whether or not his new wife was responsible for leaving the coffee cup on set, he does know quite a few things about the final season of Game of Thrones. In fact, Turner confessed in April that she had actually told Jonas how the show ends, but she made him sign an NDA to prevent spoilers leaking. "Joe was on set most of the time so he kind of figured it out and he was like, 'Can you fill me [in]?'" Turner told Entertainment Tonight. "And, he signed an NDN, NDA and everything so it's all good."

In a January interview with W magazine, Turner admitted that she wasn't great at keeping secrets in general, and that was part of the reason why she shared the ending with Jonas. "I don't think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can't keep them," she explained. "I've already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people [...] But it's people that I know, not random people. It's people that I know will keep the secret."

While it might have been difficult for her to keep details about the show's plot under wraps, Turner clearly had no problem sharing who, exactly, she thinks is responsible for Game of Thrones' "Cup-Gate" on national television.