It's not always easy to admit when you're struggling with your mental health, especially for someone in the public eye. However, during a recent interview with Dr. Phil on his Phil in the Blanks podcast, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, Sophie Turner opened up about her depression and credited fiancé Joe Jonas with helping her cope.

According to ET, Turner told Dr. Phil that in the early days of filming Game of Thrones, she had a hard time dealing with her newfound fame. She also revealed that her co-star and close friend, Maisie Williams, found stardom to be increasingly challenging as well, and that the two primarily kept to themselves for quite some time.

In describing what she went through while struggling with depression, Turner explained,

"I had no motivation to do anything or go out. Even with my best friends, I wouldn't want to see them ... I would cry and cry and cry. Just having to change and put on clothes, I said, 'I can't do this. I can't go outside. I have nothing that I want to do.'"

Luckily, she ended up getting the professional help she needed, as ET reported. Later, though, Turner was able to find even more strength and support through her boyfriend Joe Jonas, whom she started dating back in 2016.

At that point, Turner had been starring as Sansa Stark on GoT for around five years. Five years of seemingly suffering in silence — save for confiding in Williams — and, despite her success, struggling with the idea of being comfortable with herself.

She told Dr. Phil that she's still working on her confidence today, but "I love myself now, or more than I used to." Turner then explained how Jonas has supported her since they got together, adding, "I'm now with someone that makes me realize, you know, that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose, and when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you realize why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more."

This isn't the first time Turner has bravely opened up about managing her depression. Back in October 2018, the actor tweeted about World Mental Health day, and passed a positive, encouraging message along to her fans. "I understand your pain," she wrote. "Trust me, I do. I’ve seen people go from the darkest moments in their lives to living a happy, fulfilling life. You can do it too. I believe in you. You are not a burden. You will NEVER BE a burden."

It's incredibly admirable when celebrities feel comfortable enough to share their personal struggles with mental health. It can help fans who are dealing with similar issues feel more seen, and contributes to removing the stigma of shame.

Seeing as how Game of Thrones' recent Season 8 premiere was watched by more than 17.4 million viewers, according to Entertainment Weekly, Turner's words have a major potential reach. It's incredibly courageous of her to be so open and honest about her depression, and her doing so will hopefully encourage others to get the help that they need.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.