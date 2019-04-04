Here is some news that will please Game of Thrones fans: Maisie Williams is Sophie Turner's maid of honor. Turner revealed the exciting wedding detail to Entertainment Tonight at the HBO drama's Season 8 premiere in New York City on Wednesday. Actually, Turner is having two maids of honor, but she didn't reveal the second person's identity who's taking on the important role alongside Williams. But, that's OK, because knowing Williams will stand by her costar and real-life BFF on her wedding day to Joe Jonas is good enough.

After learning Williams told ET she was trying to figure out what to wear to her friend's wedding, Turner said,

"I don't know why she's thinking about [what she's wearing to my wedding]. I'm giving her the bridesmaid dress! She's my maid of honor! One of two."

Back in January 2018 Williams dished that she was going to be one of Turner's bridesmaids, but she never referred to herself as "maid of honor." During an interview with the RadioTimes.com, the actor who brings Arya Stark to life said about snagging the role of bridesmaid, "I've already got it."

At that time, Williams also dished about Turner's wedding planning, "We're waiting until this season's done until we get into any of that but I think she's already let her little heart wander and imagine."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It makes sense why Turner would choose two maids of honor. There's a good chance Joe will choose his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as his best men. Even though only Joe served as Nick's best man during his December 2018 wedding to Priyanka Chopra, Kevin chose both Joe and Nick to take on the important role for his December 2009 nuptials to Danielle Jonas. That said, the reason Turner selected two maids of honor remains unknown, nor has Joe confirmed that Kevin and Nick are his best men.

Joe and Turner are set to tie the knot this summer, as the Jonas Brothers singer divulged during a March appearance on the Late Late Show With James Corden.

"We're gonna get married this year. We're gonna have a summer wedding, which I'm looking forward to. It's gonna be a lot of fun."

Joe also dished two British sports will be included in the celebration, especially since Turner is from England. "We're gonna have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game, so if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms I'll be very proud." Their wedding certainly sounds like it'll be unique.

What's going to make Turner's wedding to Joe all the more special will be Williams by her side. When the couple announced their engagement in October 2017, Williams posted on Instagram, "Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement. This is just one of MANY life milestones we'll share. Love you both."

These two have been close friends since they first landed their roles on GoT, so to know Williams will be her maid of honor is truly wonderful. The Turner-Jonas wedding is definitely going to be one for the books.