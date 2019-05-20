Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas may be a strong couple right now, but, once upon a time, the two actually hit a blip in their relationship road. As BuzzFeed noted, Sophie Turner recently revealed she and Joe Jonas once broke up. Of course, as she went on to say, they couldn't stay away from each other for too long.

During an interview with the Sunday Times, published on May 19, the Game of Thrones actor opened up about her relationship with the singer. As previously mentioned, that included revealing some personal details about the couple's journey. While the now-married duo have been going strong for years, Turner told the publication that they actually split for about a day at one point. She said, about the split:

"It was the worst day of our lives. For a second we both had cold feet, and then 24 hours later, we were both like, 'Never mind.'"

It sounds like Turner and Jonas always knew that they were meant to be, despite any hiccups in their relationship along the way. Elsewhere in the actor's interview, she opened up about what it's like to have her relationship in the public spotlight. "Happiness has just trumped it all," she said, "You want to be normal, go out without the fear of people hounding you, but if I'm happy then I'm not going to give that up to be private."

So, basically, fans can expect even more fun/adorable/instantly iconic posts from Turner and Jonas? Sounds amazing to me.

In case you needed any more convincing that Turner and Jonas were made for each other, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actor related in her Sunday Times interview that her beau encouraged her to focus on her mental health (a matter which Turner has discussed in the past). She said:

"He was like, "I can't be with you until you love yourself. I can't see you love me more than you love yourself." That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way."

In addition to having support from those closest to her, she also said that therapy was key to helping herself get through some difficult times. It's honestly so great to see Turner open up in such a major way, no matter whether the topic concerned her relationship with Jonas or her personal journey with her mental health.

Since Turner and Jonas have recently taken a particularly major step in their relationship, it's definitely interesting to hear from the now-Mrs. Jonas herself that they had broken up at one point. As you've likely heard, the couple exchanged vows on May 1 in Las Vegas, shortly after the Jonas Brothers took the stage during the Billboard Music Awards.

Their wedding followed a lengthy courtship, as the pair have been linked together ever since November of 2016. They announced their intention to wed back in October 2017 by posting a photo featuring her stunning engagement ring and a simple, "I said yes."

So, even though they went through a brief split some time ago, it's clear that Turner and Jonas knew that they were simply meant to be.