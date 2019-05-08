Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are married, but that doesn't mean she wants to answer nosy questions about their private lives. As reported by People, Turner's recent joke about her new married name takes on the actor's signature humor. Game of Thrones fans (and Beyoncé fans!) will love the name Turner built out for herself, even if it's not actually her legal moniker.

In a video published by Louis Vuitton on Tuesday, Turner shared her experience getting ready for the Met Gala on Monday. But amid the talk about camp (the Costume Institute's newest exhibit theme) and all of the glitz and glam of her jumpsuit, Turner also took the time to make a joke about her recent wedding.

"So I know a lot of people have been waiting to kind of find out my new name, my big name reveal. And so I am really excited to be able to share it with you guys now," Turner said in the video. "My new name is Sophie Vuitton. Sansa Fierce. Sophie Ghesquière. Louis Turner."

The actor combined the names of her Game of Thrones character, along with Nicolas Ghesquière, the Louis Vuitton designer who dressed her for the Met Gala. She even threw in a Beyoncé reference, for good measure.

Louis Vuitton on YouTube

One name the actor didn't include on the list, though, was "Sophie Jonas." Turner's statement is pretty funny, but she's still keeping it between her and her husband whether or not she'll be taking his legal name. And her message is also a reminder that people might not be ready to share every single personal detail about their relationships — and those kinds of questions, even if well-intentioned, can sometimes come off as rude.

Harper's Bazaar reported last week that Turner is taking Jonas' last name, citing their marriage license. But she hasn't shared the news herself just yet, and her social media profiles still list her name as Sophie Turner. (By contrast, Turner's sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra changed her Instagram name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas after marrying Nick.)

The video also served as Turner's own confirmation that she and Jonas really are married. (Her rep previously confirmed the news to Bustle.) The couple surprised fans last week by going to a Las Vegas wedding chapel to tie the knot after the Billboard Music Awards. An Elvis impersonator officiated the whole thing — the photos really are something to behold.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, during the aforementioned video, Turner used her own nuptials as an example of "camp." "I think camp is getting married in Vegas last minute after the Billboard Music Awards. That would be fun. I'd like to try that," the actor joked.

Even though they're legally married in the United States, Jonas and Turner will have a wedding in France this summer, People reported. "They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe," an unnamed source claimed to the magazine. So it's possible that Turner will reveal whether or not she's changing her legal name after that wedding celebration takes place.

Whether or not Turner has decided to take her husband's legal name, though, she's already taken on his last initial — sort of. Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas have dubbed themselves the "J sisters," a nod to the Jonas Brothers' band name.

Turner's Met Gala video shows off her sense of humor, and it's clear that she'll keep sharing plenty of jokes on Instagram, even ones that poke fun at her own actions. She and Jonas seem to be enjoying married life so far, but they're also having fun just messing with fans a bit. But as long as "Sophie Vuitton, Sansa Fierce, Sophie Ghesquière, Louis Turner" is happy, fans are, too.