Life is full of moments where you may or may not make the right decision. Tiny choices that could end up changing your life forever. With actors it is often one role that changes everything, that leads to their career hitting the ground at break neck speed. For Sophie Turner, and many other actors, that role was on Game Of Thrones. For some of the younger actors on the show this was in fact their first ever starring role. So when Sophie Turner auditioned for Game Of Thrones without telling her parents they must have been pretty ticked off.

She revealed that she kind of forgot to mention it when she spoke with her Dark Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain for Vogue Paris. The pair sat down for dinner which was videoed for our entertainment.

The pair were speaking about their families when Chastain asked about how her parents felt regarding their daughter's desire to get involved in the show. Turner's response shows that they kind of didn't get a chance to have an opinion on the matter.

"Well, I didn’t tell my parents I auditioned for Game of Thrones, they just kind of found out. Me and all my friends auditioned. We just thought it was kind of a fun, jokey thing to do. And then I just got call back, after call back".

All these call backs, weren't her parents wondering where their 13-year-old child was? Seemingly according to Turner when it got down to the last seven, she spilled the beans.

"My parents found out when I was in the final seven, and then my mom kind of freaked out, and she called my dad and said, 'I don’t know if we can do this'. But my dad said, 'Shut up, this is what she has wanted her whole life. You have to let her give it a go'".

Despite her mother's initial reservations, Turner made it clear that she became her biggest supporter. That she was there when she got the good news about the role and they celebrated accordingly.

"She jumped on me and said, 'You got the part'. and we both ran and jumped in the pool and ate loads of pizza that whole day. It was the best day ever".

Since then obviously, the show shot to stratospheric levels of success and will be long remembered as one of the most intensely compelling and stan-worthy shows of all time. One which she made countless lifelong friends in, especially her well documented BFF Maisie Williams. A friendship so lit that during the Vogue Paris chat with Chastain she revealed she wants to make a movie about it.

However, growing up in the limelight has had its pitfalls. ET reports that Turner spoke on Dr Phil's podcast back in April, where she shared that having people comment on her performance and appearance made her extremely depressed.

"I had no motivation to do anything or go out. Even with my best friends, I wouldn't want to see them. I would cry and cry and cry. Just having to change and put on clothes, I said, 'I can't do this. I can't go outside. I have nothing that I want to do'".

She also told Dr Phil that support from her loved ones, especially her then boyfriend and now husband Joe Jonas, has helped her through the tough times.

Turner is currently starring as Jean Grey in Dark Phoenix, which is in cinemas now.