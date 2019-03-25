This fall will mark two years since Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got engaged, and now it seems as if they're finally ready to walk down the aisle. Since it was recently revealed that it'll definitely be happening in 2019, let's do a run-down of everything we know about Jonas and Turner's wedding so far, shall we?

First, though, a little background: Turner and Jonas were first spotted hanging out together at a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands in November 2016. For the next several months, they remained relatively tight-lipped about their relationship status. In June 2017, though, a source revealed to People that it was way more than just a fling. "Joe is taking this relationship very seriously," the insider told the outlet. "She’s the female equivalent of him and his family loves her too."

Flash-forward to October 2017, and Turner and Jonas announced their engagement to the world via pics on their respective Instagram pages. At that point, they hadn't even been dating for a year. In the time that's passed since then, though, the couple has continued to look more and more in love each day.

Seeing as how Turner has been tied up filming Game of Thrones for, like, almost a decade, in addition to the fact that the Jonas Brothers just recently reunited, it's no surprise that they've yet to wed. Their schedules have probably been pretty packed since they got engaged. But now, their big day is just a few months away, so here's what we know about the wedding so far.

1. When The Wedding Is Most Likely Happening joejonas on Instagram During a March 4 appearance on the Late Late Show With James Corden, Jonas revealed that he and Turner were finally ready to do the damn thing. After Corden pointed out that he was the last member of his band to tie the knot — Kevin married his wife Danielle back in 2009, and Nick Jonas got hitched to Priyanka Chopra at the end of last year — the middle JoBro gave fans some details about the actual date: Summer 2019. "We're gonna get married this year," Jonas said. "We're gonna have a summer wedding, which I'm looking forward to. It's gonna be a lot of fun."

2. Where The Wedding Will *Probably* Be joejonas on Instagram In December 2018, someone may have accidentally spilled the beans about where the couple decided to wed. According to Us Weekly, Turner's life coach, Mike Bayer, posted — and then quickly deleted — a clip to his Instagram Story that showed what appeared to be his very fancy invitation. The video scanned across a white, wooden box, which had "Sophie and Joe 2019 France" etched across the top. "Yupieeeee!! I cant wait for this to happen!!" Bayer reportedly captioned the clip. Now, that went down several months ago, so there's a chance they may have changed the location after Bayer's supposed slip-up. That seems like it'd be a *lot* of work, so who really knows for sure.

3. What Activities Will Be Involved joejonas on Instagram During the band's recent appearance on the Late Late Show, Jonas revealed another fun detail about his upcoming wedding to Turner. Since Jonas is American and Turner is British, one of the ways they've decided to bring their two cultures together on their special day is through sports. "You know, her family’s all from England," the singer told Corden. "I thought for the first time I’d be marrying into a family where I would become a soccer fan, a football fan, find my allegiance for a team." Jonas then continued, "So her whole family doesn’t like football, they like rugby. So now I have to figure that out and we’re gonna have a flag rugby game at the wedding and a flag football game. So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I’ll be proud."

4. How Many Ceremonies There Will Be sophiet on Instagram Later on in that same interview with Corden, the host asked Jonas if he'd gotten any wedding planning tips from his brothers after each of their big days. "Mostly things not to do," he joked, adding, "They were both absolutely beautiful ... all 18 of Nick’s was amazing." (Nick and Chopra had several celebrations and ceremonies all over the globe.) Jonas then explained, "Kevin had a snowstorm during his wedding, which was fantastic, so maybe don’t get married in December. And then for Nick, there was quite a few [ceremonies], but I would say stick to one. One and done!"