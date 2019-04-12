OMG it is so nearly here that I can almost smell the burning embers of fire, blood, and let's be honest — lust. Game Of Thrones starts so effing soon guys and finally we will get to suss out which fan theories were legit and which were complete and utter codswallop. Since the official trailer dropped, one over the shoulder gaze has really set tongues wagging. Now when I say gaze, it was more like throwing actual daggers via the eyes but you get me. Sophie Turner has revealed that Sansa and Jon's relationship is suffering on Game Of Thrones season 8.

OK, so the look in question is the one she has when she greets her half brother/cousin in the trailer and although it's not been revealed who she is looking at, needless to say, people have been chatting. The biggest theory is that she is staring at Daenerys Targaryen (Jon's new bae).

Turner spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming final season and revealed a few tasty tidbits that appear to confirm fans' suspicions. Needless to say, prepare to be entertained. When asked by the interviewer, James Hibberd, what is in store for Sansa this season, she spilled some serious tea.

GameofThrones on YouTube

"Sansa this season is very much enjoying becoming a leader in her own right and the leader of Winterfell, and this year there are certain challenges of people who come into her life that threaten that. She has to go behind a few backs and risks tearing apart her family".

OMG whose backs... WHOSE?! God this is too much. I feel like Sansa has enough on her plate with all those actual zombie type things trying to get over the wall and kill everyone. Yes, white walkers and their new effing zombie dragon. Guys as if this was enough, she totally lets loose on her brother's new love, seemingly confirming all those rumours regarding that look.

"Her relationship with Jon is struggling because he's so clearly in love with Daenerys and believes in her completely. Sansa thinks she's power-hungry and not the rightful queen. There's a huge amount of fighting between Sansa and Jon".

Say what?! OK I am not being funny but I have been suspicious of Daenerys for ages. She is way too much about that glory and power, and y'all she sets people on fire. People who are alive. Well until her dragons literally incinerate them. Speaking of said dragons, Sansa isn't super happy about the new additions to Winterfell's menagerie either.

"She's not initially impressed. She's not happy because she's going to have to feed these dragons. They require a lot of food and they have limited resources".

Yikes I never even thought of that. All that came to my mind was how good they will be at staving off zombie attacks. But considering the inhospitable climate of the North, all of the people fleeing to Winterfell for safety, and their limited resources — these dragons are a pain in the butt.

Turner was also asked about how she feels leaving the show, especially finishing working with her BFF Maisie Williams.

"The saddest part is I don’t get to be Sansa, she doesn't get to be Arya, and we don't get to interact on that level — which is sad because their relationship is a big part of who Maisie and I are. That’s going to be the saddest thing. I won't see Maisie in her costume anymore, I won’t see Kit in his costume anymore. I won't be able to be in my costume. We won't get to play these characters".

Ugh, what a flipping melt, that is so cute.

The final season begins on April 15 so you guys had better have a plan as fortified as the wall and a great snack feast to fortify you during the celebration.

Watch Game Of Thrones in the UK on Sky Atlantic on April 15