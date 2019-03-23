OK, it turns out Sansa Stark can keep a secret after all. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sophie Turner clarified who she spoiled Game of Thrones for, and it turns out there are just two people on the list — including her fiancé, Joe Jonas. Despite Jonas previously saying he didn't want to be spoiled, it seems he does in fact know the ending. And clearly he can be trusted, because there's not exactly an abundance of Season 8 spoilers out there.

In a January interview with W, Turner made headlines when she revealed that she had shared the ending of Season 8 with "a few people." At the time, the actor said, "I'm so bad at keeping secrets. I don't think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can't keep them. I've already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people." She went on to say that the people she told were not random people, but rather ones she's close to and can trust. Knowing that one of those people is Jonas will surely make fans of the couple adore them even more.

Unfortunately, some Game of Thrones fans were upset when they heard Turner had told people about the ending, and they took their frustrations out on the actor via social media. "I was on Twitter and saw these headlines like 'Twitter followers are being so mean to Sophie Turner after reports she told her friends the ending of Game of Thrones,'" she told EW. "The truth is I've only told two people. It's not that many. To be honest, I don't read many of the mentions on Twitter because there's normally quite a bit of hate. Everything I say will always have some negative reactions so I'm not surprised."

As Turner assured fans the first time, the Game of Thrones finale secrets are safe with her trusted loved ones, so there's no need to send the actor angry messages on Twitter. Especially, when she deserves nothing but love for bringing Sansa to life with so much care. Per EW, it seems the only reason she told Jonas in particular is because he helped her through the emotional process of filming the final season.

Turner told EW in a October 2018 interview that she hadn't completely processed the fact that the show is over. She also revealed that there was quite a bit of crying after she filmed her final scene, especially after series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss presented her with a storyboard of their favorite Sansa scene. "They wrote a long note on the back," she said. "I bawled my eyes out. I was shaking and crying for hours."

Who could begrudge her confiding in her fiancé after completing a project that's been a part of her life since she was a tween? That's a huge deal, and it's definitely something that any person would want to share with at least a couple of people to help them process the moment. It's wonderful that Turner has people in her life that she can trust with the secret — and the good news for fans is that the two people she told are doing a superb job of keeping the ending to themselves.