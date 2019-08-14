Sophie Turner is spilling the tea once again. This time it's about the Game Of Thrones ending. Specifically, what she wished she would have seen in the final moments of the series. When it comes to Turner's dream ending for GoT, she, like many fans, wished it involved Arya getting a little sweet revenge.

In a new interview with The Wrap, Turner talked about the ending she imagined for Game Of Thrones. "I thought Arya would kill Cersei," she said. "And I would like to have seen Sansa and Cersei reunited, or Arya and Cersei." Those who were very invested in Melisandre's "green eyes" theory also wanted to see Arya and Cersei go head to head one last time.

“I see a darkness in you," Melisandre told a young Arya when they first met in Season 3. "And in that darkness, eyes starring back at me. Brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes. Eyes sealed shut forever. We will meet again.” Many thought the "green eyes" referred to Cersei, who Arya would have to kill. It seemed even more likely after Arya killed the blue-eyed Night King. Alas, Cersei was killed when the Red Keep caved in during Daenerys' decimation of King's Landing, an ending Lena Headey wasn't happy with.

But, Turner was quick to admit that "there were so many ways the story could have turned out," and in the end, she was happy with her character's final moments. "I felt very passionately about the ending for Sansa," she told The Wrap, "and I was very happy with the ending that turned out for her." So were fans, which is saying something since most were not very pleased with Game Of Thrones' final season.

In the Game Of Thrones finale, Sansa became Queen of the North, the ruler of Winterfell, which is now under independent rule. It's why she isn't upset with the fact that Sansa's brother Bran ended up on the Iron Throne. "I suppose it’s not really the Iron Throne anymore," Turner joked since Daenerys' dragon melted it down in the finale.

However, Turner felt that Tyrion was right when he said that Bran is the keeper of the stories and to move forward, the kingdoms must learn from their past. "Daeneyrs had to die. Cersei was a mad queen. Arya is too much of a free spirit," Turner told The Wrap. "Sansa probably wouldn’t want to rule the seven kingdoms anyway — she wanted to stay in the North and defend the North. I really think Bran might be the perfect person for the job."

For those wondering what happened to Sansa after the Game Of Thrones final credits roll, Turner has some thoughts. She told the Los Angeles Times there would be "no wars, no battles.

"I see her leading until she’s very old. I don’t see her getting married or having children," Turner added. "I think it would be a democratic kind of kingdom. She’d die of old age, very happy." That might be a Game Of Thrones ending that fans could get behind.