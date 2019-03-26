To some people, getting engaged at 21 years old might seem a little, well, hasty. At that age, you've still got so much to learn — even if you're in Hollywood, where young stars are often forced to mature faster than average. During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, however, Sophie Turner's comments about getting engaged to Joe Jonas truly prove that she's wise beyond her years.

Turner was a few months away from turning 22 when Jonas — who was 27 at the time — proposed in October 2017. They'd barely been dating a year when the happy news broke, and ended up deciding to hold off on tying the knot right away.

Turner recently told Rolling Stone that, before she met Jonas, she wasn't really sure if marriage would ever be in the cards for her. "I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life," she told the outlet. "I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know."

That old adage — "when you know, you know" — is far from a revelation. People seem to say it all the time in regards to getting married, and unless you've felt it yourself, it's kind of hard to relate to. What the Game of Thrones star said next, though, was kind of a revelation. It also proved that she's certainly not your typical 23-year-old.

"I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age," Turner confessed to Rolling Stone. "I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22 [Turner turned 23 on Feb. 21]. I feel like 27, 28."

Yes, you read that correctly. She said guys and girls. In regards to that, Turner nonchalantly explained, "Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender." So wise, sincere, and matter-of-factly succinct.

This isn't the first time Turner has come off as impressively level-headed when discussing her engagement, though. "It’s lovely to be engaged," she told Marie Claire in April 2018. "Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person. I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person."

Isn't that a delightful analogy? Sure, she compared her future husband to a material structure, but the way she worded it somehow made it sound incredibly romantic and also very fitting. Impressive.

After being engaged for about a year-and-a-half now, Turner and Jonas' wedding is finally about to go down. "We're gonna get married this year," Jonas revealed during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. "We're gonna have a summer wedding, which I'm looking forward to. It's gonna be a lot of fun."

Despite the fact that they're both still pretty young, it definitely seems like Turner and Jonas are ready for their big day. Turner will undoubtedly bring plenty of sage-like wisdom to their life-long partnership, and will only continue to get more thoughtful with age.