Quarantine hasn’t gotten in the way of socially-distanced outings for many, including Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. The pair was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, with Sophie Turner showing off a maternity look that felt bold, refreshing and perfectly on-trend.

For the outing, Turner chose a pair of high-waisted heather gray leggings, a white crop top, and a plaid blazer on top from Givenchy. On her feet were a pair of bright white Velcro chunky dad sneakers and she carried a structured white and green handbag. She wore a white cloth mask and added a pair of round-frame sunglasses to protect her eyes from the Summer sun.

Maternity or not, the look was totally on-point when it comes to this new wave of athleisure looks that have been taking the world by storm. Sure, she was wearing gym-ready leggings and a yoga-worthy top, but the addition of an oversized, double-breasted blazer gave the look a sophisticated, tailored edge that took it to the next level.

Turner's personal style often goes against the grain, as she's been known to push the envelope sartorially everywhere from the red carpet to date night. In fact, when she got married to Joe Jonas, she chose the most unconventional look: a bridal jumpsuit replete with a veil. Here’s hoping that she debuts more edgy, maternity looks like this one for the next few months.