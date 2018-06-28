Flying anywhere, whether it's domestic or international, can be a big hit to your wallet. In the last few years, airline tickets have gotten more and more expensive thanks to a major increase in fuel prices. With all of the options available out there, it can be hard for many people to find prices that fit their budget. This means they're either missing out on fun vacations, or even sacrificing seeing their friends and family. Fortunately, there are some ways to save on airfare - you usually just need to get a little creative and flexible with your time. You can also opt for budget airlines that offer seriously inexpensive tickets. In fact, Bustle did a little digging, and found that Spirit Airlines is offering round trip tickets between most major U.S. cities during the months of September and October for under $200.

This isn't a limited-time-only airline sale that includes a ton of blackout dates — it looks like these are just super cheap prices ranging from $109 to $192 round trip between most major U.S. airport hubs. Depending on the date, day of the week, and the time you fly, you could get round trip tickets under between major cities. That's a pretty incredible deal!

Normally, flying from New York City to Los Angeles in September or October could cost anywhere from $280 to nearly $500. But, if you take a look at Spirit's website (or search dates within September and October on Google Flights), tickets for this particular route, round trip, are priced at $137. NYC to LA, round trip for $137! That's nearly unheard of! While prices vary each week, the best deals are typically mid-week, for early flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The same is true of other routes, even cross-country ones. Atlanta to Los Angeles, Los Angeles to Boston, Minneapolis to NYC — the options are vast, and though most of the ticket prices are in-between $100 and $200, they are mostly under $200. Some are even under $100: Many of the round trip flights between New York and Dallas, Texas came to around $80, which is amazing! If you have some flexibility in your travel schedule, it's worth playing around with different major destinations and dates within September and October on Google Flights to find deals that work for you.

For instance: Shorter flights, like Chicago, Illinois to New York, produced fares as low as $63 for almost any day of the week and any date during the month of September. Flying from New York to Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Floria can be as low as $66. Flying from Washington, D.C. to LAX offered ticket prices around $126 or $144. These certainly aren't the only options, but the point is that it appears that most round trip Spirit flights are relatively inexpensive.

However, before you book all of the tickets, there are a few things you should keep in mind: First, the ticket prices mentioned above are all for early or overnight flights, so if you're someone who likes to fly in the early afternoon, these tickets might not be best for you.

Second, it's important to remember that Spirit Airlines can offer these low fares because they're budget airline. This means that, usually, the lowest price fare (or any fare, really) doesn't include any extras, so you'll have to pay extra for things that other airlines with higher ticket prices include in their fates. That might mean you need to pay extra money for a carry-on bag, a checked bag, snacks, and the option to pick your seat before check-in. Having to pay extra for a carry-on is rare with most airlines, so it's important to remember that, with Spirit, you'll either have to resort to traveling with just one personal item that can fit beneath the seat in front of you, or paying extra to bring a carry-on.

Still, these fares are definitely worth looking into, especially if you just need to take a short trip with a small bag. This is a great way to save a little money while still having the opportunity to travel.