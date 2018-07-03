I’ve never been big into vibrators. I’ve bought a few over the years, but they usually ended up dusty and disused in the bedside drawer once the initial excitement wore off. The cycle was similar to so many short relationships I’ve had: Meet someone great, have a bunch of sex, and around week three when you’ve tried every position, you start to realize they’re not as hot as they appeared at first. It was the same with my vibes — until I met the Squish vibrator. That vibrator has changed my sex life.

Squish is Unbound’s version of the Minna Limon. It’s shaped like a lemon with a little numb on top and it vibrates harder the harder you squeeze it. You can also program it to remember your vibration patterns, use it in the tub if you want to, and its cute shape means you can charge it on your bedside table without feeling like you’re showing off a sex toy. (Not that there’s anything wrong with showing off a sex toy — but not everyone is into that.)

It’s this tactile response that has made Squish the only vibrator that I use regularly. While the Hitachi and Rabbit and a host of other vibes were ghosted quickly, I have a feeling Squish and I are going to be in an LTR for quite a while.

When it comes to my sex life, Squish has had the biggest effect on my solo sex. As you might have guessed based on my description of my relationship with most vibrators, I’ve masturbated primarily with my hand since I started masturbating in my pre-teens. I know how to get myself off and have known since I was really young. I don’t need a vibrator — or even another person — to get off.

And, to be perfectly honest, I’m not really that into masturbation. Like I do it, sure. But I don’t do it very often. While I love having orgasms — and I’ve always orgasmed easily — the thing that I love the most about sex is the connection. It’s building something up with another person; moving together; being there for each other. The orgasm is the goal — and it’s a wonderful goal — but orgasm by itself isn’t usually very appealing to me.

Squish has made masturbation — which at this point I’ve been doing for over 20 years — feel new.

But, you know, sometimes it is. Or sometimes my partner isn’t around or isn’t in the mood or I want to take a nap and I know that if I get off, I’ll fall asleep quicker. So I do masturbate and the way Squish has changed my masturbation routine is two-fold. One, it’s the first vibrator I’ve ever consistently preferred to manual stimulation. (The other day I went for a solo session and the battery was dead and I was pissed. That’s the first time that’s ever happened.) And, two, I’ve found myself masturbating more than I used to.

With Squish, the routine feels more varied, more interesting than just zero to orgasm. I like exploring with it and figuring out different ways my body can respond and even different ways that I can orgasm. Squish has made masturbation — which at this point I’ve been doing for over 20 years — feel new.

And as for my partnered sex life, Squish has made an appearance there, too. Because it’s so responsive and easy to use, my partner will sometimes grab it out of the bedside table when we’re together. It adds a fun new dimension to partnered sex and we both enjoy playing with it, which, again, is more than I can say for any other toy I’ve had over the years.

So Squish is here to stay. My days of trying and abandoning vibrators are over, just as my days of trying and leaving men are over. It’s me and Squish, from here on out — and I’m not mad about it.