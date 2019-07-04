Well isn't this just classy as heck. If you're looking for a delightful, light, crisp new summer treat that's totally unique, then the new Iced Honeycomb Lavender Latte from Starbucks should do the trick. While so many coffee specials come in hyper-intense or very sweet flavors, the honeycomb-lavender combination is unusual and definitely sounds like a more mellow option than a lot of what you see on the market.

The one problem? It's unique to Starbucks Canada. So unless you feel like travelling north of the border, you won't be getting your hands on this any time soon. It's available from June 25, while supplies last — and a lot of thought went into this Canadian special.

“Lavender has a unique flavor profile, adding dimension to the latte," Kris Murray, a product specialist on the Starbucks beverage research and development team, explained in a blog post for the company. "As a flower, it attracts bees and helps support the cultivation of honey. Canada is a huge honey producer and these two flavors are a natural fit that taste light and delicious when combined.” And it's no surprise that there's actual Canadian honey swirled on top, for some sweet, sticky goodness.

The good news? If you happen to be up north, there are plenty of ways you can make this drink your own including — wait for it — a Frappuccino option. Ding-a-ling. “If you’re looking for a dairy alternative, soy beverage combines with the lavender flavor quite nicely, but almond beverage also complements the nuttiness of the espresso perfectly,” Murray said. “It’s also fantastic and so delicious as a Frappuccino Blended Beverage — it’s not very sweet and all of the flavors really shine through.” As much as I love an iced latte, this Frappuccino sounds too good to refuse.

While we might not be getting a lavender-honey combination any time soon in the US of A, it's safe to say that there are still plenty of exciting things happening at Starbucks around the globe. The UK has been blessed with the Strawberry Donut Frappuccino, with real donuts crumbles right in it. And here at home, we saw the Starbucks color-changing tumblers that basically took over the internet and, more recently, we've seen the Starbucks Perfect Pairings collection, which is pretty genius. The collection offers K-Cups and more designed to be paired with specific breakfast food. So whether you like a savory breakfast or a morning sweet treat, there's a coffee out there to match. And if you're looking for something delicious to have for breakfast, let me just remind you that Krispy Kreme delivery is now a thing — it is a true gift and it should not be taken for granted.

While most breakfast drinks feature some kind of caramel, vanilla, or mocha options (which can all be delicious for sure), it's a nice twist to see something a little lighter and more refreshing on offer. The Iced Honeycomb Lavender Latte might feature an unusual combination of flavors, but you can definitely see how it can work.

So well done, Starbucks Canada — I'm totally on board. If you happen to be venturing north of the border, you may want to swing by and check it out while supplies last — though I've got my eye on the Frappuccino version, just saying.