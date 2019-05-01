If you felt something, that was just the approaching stampede of caffiene-craving people full out sprinting to their local Starbucks. What is the siren call that draws them to the ‘bucks this time? It’s not a Mermaid Frappuccino or an Ariana Grande-inspired macchiato. It’s because Starbucks has new reusable tumblers that change colors with drink temperature. It is because Starbucks is our lord and savior, and we will worship whatever thermochromic product it chucks at our heads.

On April 30, Starbucks released a pack of reusable cups that change color when you fill them with a drink, creating an ombré-like tumbler to carry around your cold brew. Available across the U.S. and Canada, the tumblers come in packs of five with each set including five different colors:

Rose, which changes from a light pink to coral red

Citron, which changes from a bright yellow to an emerald green

Sky, which changes from light, powder blue to cobalt blue

Apricot, which changes from light orange to a deeper, tangerine orange

Arctic, which changes from a teal blue to a raspberry pink.

Per PopSugar, each tumbler fits 24 fluid ounces. The pack of five costs $16.95 and includes five cups, lids, and straws. So, you can mix and match colors as you see fit.

Some of the color-changing combinations are reminiscent of Starbucks drinks themselves. The Rose cup, which changes from a light pink to a darker coral red, looks like an homage to the Pink Drink. It also would coordinate perfectly with the new Dragon Drink, the new bright pink beverage that is an amped up version of the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher. The Arctic tumbler, which shifts from a teal blue to a purple-pink, also bears some resemblance to the Unicorn Frappuccino from 2017.

As far as reusable, collectible cups go, these are a decent deal with each tumbler coming out to about $3.40. Plus, you save 10 cents at Starbucks when you order with a reusable cup. However, people are already hocking the cups on sites like Mercari and eBay. If you don’t want to pay upwards of $50 for the cups, you’ll have to check your local Starbucks locations to see if they’re in stock.

If a color-changing cup doesn’t fulfill all your color-changing hopes and dreams, perhaps this color-changing mermaid tea will. The tea changes from an “ocean blue” color to a “vibrant pink” when you add a squeeze of lemon to your cup. The drink itself is a blend of butterfly blue pea flowers and lemongrass. So, the lemon will add a complimentary flavor to the drink, not just a pretty color.

These tumblers are also perfect if you’re still reeling with nostalgia for those color-changing Lion King spoons used as a cereal promo for General Mills in the ‘90s. If you don't feel like digging through your parents' silverware drawer, they're currently available for sale on eBay. And if you don’t want to pay $50 for some 20-year-old spoons, you can also get these color-changing reusable spoons on Amazon for $10.99. They’re available through Prime, in case you need them ASAP.

If you’re looking for something new to sip from your new tumbler, Starbucks recently added two new Frappuccinos that taste like cookies to its permanent menu: the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino and the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino. Both drinks are topped with a layer of whipped cream and a corresponding flavor drizzle AND have a sneaky, little layer of whipped cream and drizzle at the bottom of the drink. Whipped cream and flavor drizzles galore!

Plus, if cookie crumbles don’t go well with your already established Instagram theme, just pop that frap into a color changing cup. And voila! Now every drink is an Instagram-worthy drink.