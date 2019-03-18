Don't worry, my fellow humble Vanderpump Rules viewers: If Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder do get engaged, they probably won't pull a Lala Kent and Randall Emmett. On a recent episode of Bravo's The Daily Dish podcast, Stassi said that getting engaged on Vanderpump Rules is not only something she'd be on board with, but part of what she signed up for when she became a reality TV star.

When asked if she'd be down for an on-camera proposal, the Next Level Basic author replied, "I think that that's what my life is now. I think we've given up so many of our precious moments, and these are all my best friends, that like, that is what it is. We've now committed to sharing all of our moments and I think it's just as special to be able to share that with everyone now than if I were to have that privately."

If and when Beau and Stassi become affianced, they probably won't do like Lala and Randall did and get engaged when the Bravo cameras aren't rolling. (But let's be real, it sounds like it's a matter of "when," not "if.") Stassi and co-star Katie Maloney told The Daily Dish they feel like they owe it to Pump Rules viewers to show them moments "that they've been waiting for." Stassi also joked that when she has kids, the camera will be "right there" in the delivery room with her.

Stassi and Beau met in August 2017, and they made their relationship public in February the following year. Pump Rules viewers have seen Stassi in a bunch of messy and dysfunctional relationships, but her relationship with Beau is an entirely different story. He gets along with her friends, he is chill with the reality show, and, above all else, they seem really happy together.

Stassi and Beau appear to be in it for the long haul, and the Sexy Unique Wedding Bells may be ringing for them sooner rather than later. Last year, Pumpers Lala, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Marie all told Us Weekly that they think the pair will be the next Pump Rules couple to get engaged. Beau and Stassi conceded to Entertainment Tonight in November that they “probably” will be the next proposal but "there's no timeline." And when a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen viewer asked Stassi if marriage was in the cards for her and Beau back in January, she replied, "Everything's in the cards."

Everything's in the cards, and things are getting SUR-ious. A few Pump Rules episodes ago, Stassi met Beau’s mom for the first time, and the lunch took a turn for the tearful— but in a good way. While Beau was in the bathroom, Stassi and Isa snuck in a quick heart-to-heart about him. Stassi admitted she was scared to meet Isa because her relationship with Beau "matters that much more,” and Isa said she is “very happy” Beau is with Stassi. Stassi said she wants Isa to be her future mother-in-law, and Isa replied, "Are you kidding me? I love that, Stassi. I feel the same way."

Isa's rooting for Stassi and Beau, the Pumpers are all rooting for Stassi and Beau, I'm rooting for Stassi and Beau— everyone's rooting for Stassi and Beau. And if these two cutie pies get engaged on Pump Rules one of these seasons? I better have my Sexy Unique Tissues ready.