Last week, '90s kids experienced a blast from the past when they learned Blue's Clues is coming back to Nickelodeon. The return of the educational children's show will have a revamped look, and on top of that, fans were led to believe it'd be missing its iconic frontman: Steve. But on Tuesday, TMZ revealed that the original host Steve Burns wants to host Blue's Clues again and is willing to fight for the job. No true fan of the series would argue with his return.

“It seems to me that Blue’s Clues is returning now because somehow, all of the kids that I befriended way back when have kids,” Burns told TMZ. "From everything we understand about it, the millennial generation is extra super-duper nostalgic, and to think that they have such warm, fond memories of Blue’s Clues — and of me — is truly super cool and wonderful and warm and fuzzy."

Despite his enthusiasm, the network was looking for a fresh face to host the reboot, according to Deadline. A mid-April casting call will take place in search of a "high-profile" host, women and men of any ethnicity, who can play 18 to 25 years old. And after WWE wrestler John Cena reportedly auditioned for the role, it seems Burns (who hosted the show from 1996 to 2002) is up for the fight.

Logan Thomas on YouTube

During the reboot announcement at Nickelodeon's upfronts presentation last week, Cena, donning Steve's iconic striped green shirt, "auditioned" for the part in front of the audience. It remains unclear whether or not the audition was real. Still, Burns is putting up his dukes against the WWE star and takes pride in being the relatable average Joe fans grew to know and love.

"I like the idea that the host of Blue’s Clues could be a regular-looking guy. You know, I didn’t look like Justin Bieber or anything like that,” Burns told TMZ. “I was just kind of a normal, weird dude. And I like the idea that the host of that show really could be your friend, really could be someone who you might meet — and who isn’t like a super buff, amazing professional wrestler.”

The shade is real, and Burns passion for his former job seems serious. "I think if John Cena is serious about hosting Blue’s Clues, he and I should wrestle for it," Burns continued. "I’m calling you out, John Cena."

Cena fans or not, Blue's Clues lovers can't deny that Burns was the OG of the iconic show. Plus, it's good to see the actor has reemerged after those death theories about him had fans convinced he was actually dead. But why did Burns suddenly disappear from the show in 2002? According to The Daily Mail, Burns admitted he didn't want to go bald on TV. "I was going bald and I kind of looked around and I'm like – the people who decided that I should wear these pants are not going to choose a wig with any dignity for me. It's just not going to happen," he said. Clearly, he's had a change of heart.

After Burns left the show, another male host, Donovan Patton, took over to play Steve's brother Joe. But the series was never quite the same. After all this time, fans are still showing their loyal support for Blue's original caretaker.

Others, however, are confused by Burns' statements and are ready for a fresh face to take over the reboot.

Meanwhile, Nickelodeon still seems to be on the hunt for its new leading man or woman.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem too likely that Burns will make his full-time return. But at least in the name of nostalgia, he won't go down without a fight.