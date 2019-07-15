If you've never shopped for beauty products on Amazon, you've truly been missing out. From higher-end goods to drugstore finds, the online retailer has so much to offer. Now, Stila's Amazon Prime Day deals are on the way to prove that if you want to shop a great beauty sale, the retailer is where it's at.

While not every major beauty brand is available on Amazon, there are tons that are. From Maybelline to NYX, you can put a definite dent in your wallet just by browsing the site. One major brand that you can also find is Stila. The cosmetics company has some serious cult classic products like its Glitter and Glow Liquid Eyeshadow and Heaven's Hue Highlighter in the shade Kitten, and many of them are available on Amazon. While the brand's full range may not be offered at the massive online retailer, there are still plenty of choices to shop.

As for what Stila has going on for Prime Day, get ready because it's good. Every Stila product available to purchase on Amazon is 30% off its original price. If you've been wanting to try the cult classic Kitten highlight or the brand's shimmering shadows, now is the time to do it.

Prime Day is currently happening over at the Amazon website so if you want to snag some of Stila's product, you may want to head over now. There's no telling how much stock there is of certain goods and with all of the brand's Amazon offerings up for grabs at 30% off, you can bet that there are other makeup lover shopping.

If you do decide to shop Stila's Amazon Prime Day deals, here are a few good places to start.

1. Kitten Highlighter

Stila's Kitten Highlight is a cult favorite for a reason, and you can get the product for under $25 during Prime Day.

2. Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadows

Another of the brand's famous products is its Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadows. If you want to add a serious pop to any eye look, these are the perfect way to do it.

3. Stay All Day Liquid Liner

Prime Day means Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Eyeliner for just $15. Now, that's a good day.

4. Lip and Cheek Duo

If you've been wanting to try a cream-based blush, this duo from Stila gives you both a lip and cheek color all in one.

5. Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

Turns out that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a fan of Stila. The brand's Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso is her go-to red shade. If it's good enough for AOC, its good enough for you.

If you want to get in on some of Stila's Amazon Prime Day deals, head over to the Amazon website now and search for the brand. With 30% off some of their most well-known products, it's definitely time to restock your stash or try out that one (or four) product you've been dying to get your hands on.