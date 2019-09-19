Do you wish your alcoholic drinks tasted more like a dessert? That, of course, is a rhetorical question. A dessert you can drink is what all respectable adults crave. If it’s sweeter sipping you seek, allow me to direct your attention to the Stolichnaya Salted Caramel Vodka. It’s vodka. It’s salted caramel flavor. It is exactly what your autumnal beverages call for.

While this salted caramel delight may be new to you, this is far from its first foray into the flavored spirits world. Initially launched in August 2013, per a product description on The Whisky Exchange, the Stolichnaya Salted Caramel combines the standard Stolichnaya vodka with buttery caramel flavor as well as a hint of salt. In other words, it tastes exactly like what you’d expect it to taste like.

If it’s caramel-flavored vodka you seek, you have more than a few options. There’s Pinnacle’s Salted Caramel Vodka. Smirnoff has a Kissed Caramel vodka if you prefer your spirits to be a little more ~sensual~. There’s also Effen Salted Caramel vodka if you like your liquor with an implied f-word. Stolichnaya’s Salted Caramel is a slightly more affordable option with a 0.7L bottle being available online for $24.14 via The Whisky Exchange. Basically, the world is your sea salted oyster.

While there are only six customer reviews for Stolichnaya’s Salted Caramel Vodka on The Whisky Exchange, all six are glowing and gave the liquor five stars. One person says it “smells like an amazing perfume but you can drink it!” This, for future reference, is exactly how I want all my beverages rated. Tell me if my smoothie smells like something I could wear. Describe my cold brew in terms of perfume-ability.

Another reviewer said the caramel vodka is “perfect for adding to vanilla and chocolate milkshakes.” They also recommended adding it to White Russians “for some extra zing.” If you’re looking for other ways to indulge in the salted caramel vodka, here are a few:

Add it to your hot chocolate when you inevitably watch Hocus Pocus for the third time this year

Pour it over ice cream if you’re too lazy to go the milkshake route

Spike some hot apple cider go on the pumpkin picking adventure of your boozy dreams

Combine it with a White Chocolate Seltzer, a thing that does in fact exist

Put it over ice and sip serenely and wish sweater weather into existence

In other words, there is no incorrect way to enjoy salted caramel vodka provided you are doing so in moderation.

Baileys

Salted caramel not your thing? First of all, how dare you. What has salted caramel ever done to you? Second, fear not: there’s Baileys Pumpkin Spice for all your boozy fall needs. “Whether heading to a tailgate or cozying up by the fire,” an emailed release for the liqueur states, “Baileys Pumpkin Spice is the essential addition to all of your autumn activities.” The autumnal Baileys tastes exactly how you’d imagine combing “sweet cinnamon and baking spices, rich maple, brown sugar, and baked pie crust with additional hints of vanilla and coffee.” In other words, it’s like the grown-up version of a pumpkin spice latte.

But let’s get back to the flavor at hand: salted caramel. Last year, Trader Joe’s released a Chocolate Salted Caramel Mug Mix that surely turned any salted caramel haters into believers. Just last month, Milky Way announced a new salted caramel bar adding a salty, savory twist to the classic bar. You’ll have to wait until October to find the Milky Way Salted Caramel bars at your local Walmart. (For a wider roll-out, you’ll have to wait until January 2020). Until then, you’ll just have to soothe your salty-sweet tooth with the salted caramel vodka.