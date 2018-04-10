On Monday, the FBI raided a hotel room and an office used by President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. The agency reportedly seized documents related to Cohen's $130,000 payment to an adult film actress who claims to have had an affair with the president over a decade ago. (The White House has denied the affair on Trump's behalf.) On Tuesday, reports surfaced indicating that the actress in question, Stormy Daniels, is cooperating with federal officials investigating Cohen and the money he gave her.

Daniel's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, confirmed on Twitter that his client was, in fact cooperating. "My client @stormydaniels and I will fully cooperate with any search for the truth regarding the threats, cover-up and lies concerning the NDA and $130k payment," he wrote. "Unlike others, we don’t require the presence of the fine members of the FBI in order to speak honestly."

The entire scope of the Cohen investigation is not yet clear, though the FBI reportedly seized tax documents, business documents, and communications between he and the president. However, The New York Times reports that the FBI was also looking for documents related to another woman who claims to have had an affair with the president. Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, says she had a year-long affair with Trump in 2006, the same time that Daniels said her affair took place.

A White House spokesperson has denied Trump had an affair with McDougal, telling The New Yorker, "This is an old story that is just more fake news. The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal." McDougal, like Daniels, is suing to try to extricate herself from an agreement she claims was intended to keep her quiet about the alleged affair.

More to come...