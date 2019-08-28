The millennial gods have heard your decorating prayers — and answered them. Few things say "millennial fall" quite as much as pumpkins and succulents. But now, the two have become one and it's even cuter than you imagined it would be. Because succulent pumpkins for decorating are now a thing and they are going to make your home cutesy and cozy in no time. Seriously. This couldn't be more on-trend unless you somehow turned it into a pumpkin-succulent candle, which I'm sure exists somewhere.

How exactly do you make a succulent pumpkin? Well, most of them are not real pumpkins. Etsy is covered with pumpkin-style planters filled with live succulents and a lot of them are very realistic. The pumpkins might be made of foam or ceramic, but then the succulents, moss, and any other greenery inside are very real. If you love the feeling of fall, but you don't want to put a ton of time into decorating, then this is an instant fix. There are small and cutesy options, along with big, impressive centerpieces. But they all have that fall feeling combined with the ever-popular succulent. What more could you want?

To be honest, you could probably make some of these yourself at home, either with real or fake pumpkins — but, obviously, the real ones wouldn't last as long. In fact, if you really wanted to get your hands dirty, then you could make some kind of succulent jack-o-lantern and get into the Halloween spirit. But that involves covering yourself in pumpkin guts and trying to cut out perfect triangles for eyes — and crafts have never been my strong suit. I think I'll stick with one of these instead.