The Masked Singer has been crowned, and in a shocking move Since the beginning, the Monster was the heart of this show, and now he's the winner! T-Pain won The Masked Singer even though the panel never guessed the Monster's identity. Nick Cannon figured it out by the season finale, but he stumped everybody else!

All of the three finalists were revealed in the final episode of Season 1. First up, Peacock sang Ray Charles' "Shake Ya Tailfeather" and Bee sang Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me" and the Monster rocked Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It." Then, Gladys Knight was revealed to be the bee and later Donny Osmond was unmasked as the peacock.

It was T-Pain! The whole time, the Monster was T-Pain! How wild is it that the panel never once guessed his identity? One of the panelists guessed who was behind almost every other mask on this show, even as a joke. T-Pain was a total mystery — and maybe that's why he won. Wouldn't you rather vote for someone whose voice you couldn't identify than someone who you sort of kind of have an idea about?

"There's a lot of different emotions going on," T-Pain said in a post-mortem interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I feel like a weight's been lifted off my shoulders from having to keep that secret for that long. Suck it everybody who told me I couldn't sing! I just won a singing competition! There's nothing else you can tell me. It feels like I'm the king of the castle." In the interview, he also talks about how fun it was to sing songs and cover artists that he doesn't normally get to do at shows, like Queen.

The panel may have been confounded, but fan theorists figured out that T-Pain was most likely the Monster long ago. Heck, the fact that the Monster's first song was "I Don't Wanna Be" by Gavin DeGraw — a song that T=Pain actually has performed, practically gave it away.

They should have known! "I went on a whole acoustic tour with no autotune and nothing backing me up and just a few pieces in a band and just raw singing and raw energy and small, intimate venues," he continued to THR. "I thought that proved the point to the world, but I guess not everybody can fit in those venues. It's a great platform to get that out there."

You should also, while you're celebrating his Masked Singer win, check out T-Pain's Tiny Desk Concert for NPR.

At the end of the episode T-Pain lead the show out by singing easily his most impressive hit, Sam Smith's "Stay With Me" — not his most recent song "The Is How We Do It" as has been the tradition. Will we get to buy the live version on iTunes? Has The Masked Singer cast secretly recorded a soundtrack? Please, please, please?

Are you still going to be mulling over all those clues? What did the cave represent? Was the headset supposed to be autotune? We can all agree that this is a well-deserved win, and the first season of The Masked Singer was a bonafide success.