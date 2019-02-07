Sometimes, it's difficult to improve on something that already seems perfect — like, say, a taco. It's already crunchy, delicious, and portable, so it's hard to imagine how to improve on something that already seems, quite frankly, sublime. In fact, the only way you can make a taco more delicious is if you never have to off your couch to get one — well, strap in, because that's about to be a reality. Almost. You can now get delivery nationwide from Taco Bell via Grubhub, which means getting those quesadillas just got a whole lot easier. And, even better, you can now get free Taco Bell delivery on orders over $12 as a way to embrace this beautiful new delivery option — for a limited time, of course, so you may want to claim your delicious opportunity sooner rather than later.

"We are thrilled because our expanded Grubhub delivery access for our Taco Bell customers will help satisfy their cravings with the delicious Taco Bell they already know and love, whenever, wherever and however they want it,” Julie Felss Masino, President of Taco Bell for North America, explained in a press release. “Our approach to delivery is a recipe for success all around, not only benefiting our customers but also our team members, franchisees and Grubhub drivers, by streamlining how orders hit our kitchens and when they are picked up.”

If you want to find out if you can get some taco treat delivered straight to your mouth hole — or at least to your door — you can check whether they deliver to your location. Then, you can order delivery through the Taco Bell website, which will take you straight to Grubhub thanks to a schmancy new integrated platform, or you can order directly through Grubhub. There are a lot of different ways you can get access to tacos — and that's what's important here.

There's no denying that Taco Bell fans are some of the most dedicated and rabid fans out there — my brother has been known to drive an hour and a half round trip, just to get his hands on some of their sweet refried beans — so my guess is there will be a lot of excitement for this new announcement. You can already buy Taco Bell holiday gear, throw your own party with Taco Bell, and get married with Taco Bell, so I suppose it was only a matter of time until they took over our homes as well. And with the new Nacho Fries finally in the picture, there are a ton of tasty treats that fans will want to come straight to their door (though, personally I'm all about the tacos and wraps). As more and more of us refuse to go outside and engage with the world in any meaningful, way unless we really have to, it's great to see that brands are caving in and coming to us.

Taco Bell already has a mythical status among fast food customers — perfect for a drunken gorge, a quick snack, or an actual meal. Allowing people access to Taco Bell in their own home may be both delicious and terrible news for the stoners and snackers among us, but for the most part it's a great announcement. It may be some time until you can get tacos delivered your actual couch (though we pray that the technology is coming), but free delivery to your door is a pretty close second. So go forth and get your free Taco Bell delivery, because going outside is the worst — and tacos are the best .