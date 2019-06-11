Taco Bell’s bowls have always been one of the Tex-Mex chain’s most underrated offerings — and now, folks in one specific market have a chance to try out a whole new variety of this dark horse menu item: Taco Bell is testing Avocado Ranch Bowls at select locations in Cleveland, Ohio. They’ll be available as part of the larger “From Our Cantina Menu” test until mid-October, according to a press release provided to Bustle, so if avocado and ranch are both your jam, and you happen to find yourself in Cleveland sometime in the next few months? You might want to jump on this one. Just sayin'.

The “From Our Cantina Menu” currently being tested in Ohio brings to Taco Bell’s regular market items inspired by the chain’s Cantina locations. Originally launched in 2015, the Cantinas differ from regular Taco Bells in that they offer a more grown-up atmosphere, boozy beverage options (Beer! Wine! Spiked, “Twisted” Freezes!), and a few additional menu items that are only available at Cantina locations — like, for example, appetizers that are meant to be shared with a group.

The menus for individual Cantinas are kind of hard to find — Taco Bell doesn’t even really indicate on its Restaurant Locator which spots are Cantinas versus regular Taco Bells — so alas, I was unable to identify an actual Cantina item that might have inspired the Cleveland test item. Even so, though, the Avocado Ranch Bowl sounds pretty tasty: According to the press release, it features “homestyle-seasoned grilled chicken and classic black beans, mixed with fresh produce including purple cabbage, iceberg lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.” All of that is layered over a bed of seasoned rice and topped with Taco Bell’s Avocado Ranch Sauce.

Now, it’s worth noting that the Avocado Ranch Bowl features a lot of the ingredients the regular Power Bowl (pictured here for comparison purposes) does, including chicken, cheese, seasoned rice, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guac, black beans, lettuce, and Avocado Ranch Sauce. What the Avocado Ranch Bowl includes that the Power Bowl does not is the purple cabbage, which gives the lettuce an extra dose of flavor and color, as well as a different type of chicken. The ‘homestyle-seasoned grilled chicken” is brand new and features “a homestyle-inspired blend of onion, garlic, pepper, and a hint of chili pepper,” per the press release. The new bowl is also served with a side of chips and guac, which the Power Bowl typically lacks.

The Avocado Ranch Bowl as-is costs $5.49; however, you can also upgrade it to a combo for an additional dollar, which adds a large drink to the mix. Other upgrades you can make include swapping in steak for the chicken, which again adds an extra dollar to the original order, and both swapping in steak and making the whole thing a combo. The Avocado Ranch Bowl with chicken combo is $6.49; the bowl with steak is $6.49; and the bowl with steak made into a combo is $7.49.

The bowl isn’t the only item making up the “From Our Cantina Menu” test in Cleveland right now, however; there’s also a Chipotle Grilled Burrito on offer as part of the bigger test. This burrito features grilled steak, seasoned rice, black beans, Creamy Chipotle Sauce, purple cabbage, iceberg lettuce, and Pico de Gallo, all wrapped up inside a warm flour tortilla. Like the Avocado Ranch Bowl, it’s served with chips and guac and can be upgraded to a combo; as is, it’s $6.49, and as a combo, it’s $7.49. You can also sub in chicken for the steak, which drops the price for the burrito, chips, and guac down to $5.49, or make it into a chicken burrito combo, which bumps it back up to $6.49.

The Avocado Ranch Bowl and Chipotle Grilled Burrito test will be going on in Cleveland through the middle of October. If you happen to live in the area, though, you might want to call your go-to Taco Bell ahead of time to check that they’ve got the items in question available; in addition to being limited to specific markets, fast food tests also often only occur at a few locations within those specific markets. You can find your nearest location here.