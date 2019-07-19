If you've ever felt overwhelmed by all the alerts on your phone, or stressed by the onslaught of information online, then you might be one of the zodiac signs that would benefit most from a social media break. This is something we should all consider doing, on occasion. But unplugging can be even more important for these signs, due to the impact social media can have.

"For some it could be that they naturally are sensitive and overwhelmed by stimulus and for others — such as air signs — it could increase their tendency to not be present or crave stimulation in a way that isn't healthy or balanced," Rebecca M. Farrar, M.A., an archetypal astrologer with a master's degree in philosophy, cosmology, and consciousness, tells Bustle.

It'll be up to you to figure out what feels right and what doesn't, in terms of how often you use social media. For starters, consider if it's the best way for you to stay informed, or connected to friends, as well as how it improves or detracts from your life. And then decide what a break might look like, such as unplugging for an entire day, or simply putting your phone down during lunch.

As Farrar says, "Beyond the Sun or Moon sign, we all have unique ways that feed our sense of connection or disconnection and knowing how to work with those makes relating to social media even easier." That said, read on below for the four signs that would benefit most from taking a break, according to experts.

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle It doesn't take much for Gemini to feel distracted, and constant access to social media certainly doesn't help. "As an air sign sometimes resembling a social butterfly [Gemini doesn't land] too long anywhere, and social media can make that tendency worse," Farrar says. "While time online may feed the curiosity streak, it doesn't allow for truly grounding into something in wisdom or with others." Gemini might find themselves scrolling through their feeds, instead of being present with a friend who's right there in front of them. They're a sign who loves to talk, and 24/7 access to conversations can be incredibly exciting. But they might find that slowing down, and chatting in real life, feels pretty good, too.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Cancer could use a break from social media to minimize the distractions and reconnect to others in person," Virginia Paciocco, a psychic and in-house astrologer for Spirit & Spark, tells Bustle. "This sign is all about real connection and relationships." And they might find that spending too much time online takes away from that. Cancer is also a highly sensitive sign, and can be easily hurt and overwhelmed by what they see on social media. So the moment they feel hurt or overwhelmed, that's their cue to take a break. "As emotional, intuitive creatures staying attuned to your inner tides help you notice when it feels good to be online and noticing when it doesn't feed your sense of self," Farrar says.

3. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle As the perfectionist of the zodiac, Virgo is another sign that can truly benefit from stepping away from their online life, especially since it's easy for them to get caught up in the details of a post to the point they forget to nourish themselves, Paciocco says. This sign is also prone to worry, and sharing too much information online can leave them feeling nervous and doubtful, which just isn't worth it. To find a better balance, Virgo can step away for a while and focus on creating a daily routine that includes breaks from social media. This will free up time to focus on other areas of their life that they may have forgotten about, while also lessening the mental burden of keeping up online.