Whether at home or in the workplace, sometimes you just need an added boost. Enter: ways to be more productive — the little things you can do to make your day (or week) feel more fulfilled. But with all the online lists of possible hacks, it can feel impossible to decide where to start. Luckily, you've got astrology to guide you.

Using your sign as a starting point can be a benefit in almost all walks of life, from the bedroom to the workplace. So instead of scrolling through countless posts about bullet journals and morning workouts, give yourself a break by being guided by the stars.

"In this world of high demands, not all tips for efficiency and improved productivity may seem right for you," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. "While trying all of them would only serve to impede your productivity, why not take a look at your zodiac sign for insight at what may be best for you?" So whether you're an overactive Aries or an information-overloaded Gemini, you might be one step closer to finding the key to a more productive week.

Plus, not all productivity hacks are boring or technical. You just might be a sign that's more easily boosted by sunlight or singing.

Here is the perfect productivity hack for you, based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Have A Set Goal Tina Gong/Bustle Astrologer Valerie Mesa calls Aries "the energizer bunny of the zodiac." And that can get pretty tiring during the workweek, or while trying to get through a pile of chores at home. To counteract this, Joshua MacGuire, a Los Angeles psychic, astrologer and life coach, suggests to Bustle that Aries starts the day with a plan of attack. "Ruled by Mars, the planet of war, Aries should wake up each morning with something to soldier after — like a goal that excites them," MacGuire says. "This will get their competitive energy flowing, allowing them to accomplish much in one small day." This will prevent the potentially over-active Aries from putting too much on their plate. "One tip for you is to not always keep moving the goalposts back further,” McKean says. So start bright and early with a plan for the day.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Sing. Or Scream. Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus, the bull, has an energy to tap into that you may not have considered yet: vocalization. And this means way more than swearing at your computer under your breath. MacGuire suggests really letting it all out. "Taurus rules the throat — that's their power center," MacGuire says. "To be more productive, they should make it a priority to open up their throat chakra by singing in the shower or in the car on the way to work. If they're mad about something, they should release the anger from their throat, too — so long as the other person deserves it or nobody can hear their tirade." This means that your morning singalong on the way to work might actually create a more productive headspace for you during the day. Not too bad, huh?

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Disable The Internet Tina Gong/Bustle Oh, Gemini. It's not always about calming the two sides of your personality, after all. Sometimes it's just about taking things down a notch in general. “Gemini's mind never stops, period. This air sign is a relentless thinker," Mesa says. Because of this aspect of your mind, you'll need to work extra hard at being productive and, well, not distracted. "[Geminis] should consider disabling their Internet on their computers or phones, so they don't get carried away by ideas not relevant to the task at hand," MacGuire says. "Otherwise, their impulse to find out more about spacecraft, for instance, may land them on Nicki Manaj's YouTube channel without them knowing exactly how they got there." Everyone's been there (or ended on the weird side of Wikipedia when they were supposed to be working). But also, maybe it's time to try to nip that in the bud.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Do The Worst Stuff First Tina Gong/Bustle It's just a given that sometimes your to-do list sucks. But if you're a Cancer, that one task you just don't want to do can be particularly difficult to conquer. To help balance out these frustrations, Cancers can make a point to do the worst things on the to-do list as early on as possible. "Complete those annoying or unpleasant tasks first, so they actually get done, irrespective of their mood," MacGuire says. Then, when you're done, make sure you move on. “Remember to put it behind you, as you have a tendency to brood on the things that bothered you,” McKean adds. Your day will be a lot better once you've gotten this over with.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Get Some Sunlight Tina Gong/Bustle Lucky you, Leo. The key to your productivity lies in going outside. "Ruled by the Sun, Leo needs sunlight," MacGuire says. "Leo will be stronger with a good dose of Vitamin D — this could mean taking a walk during the day, or working around as much natural light as possible." And if you work super far north, or are cursed with a window-less office, hope is not lost. “If you can't get sun, bright colors hit yours senses perfectly and improve your productivity,” McKean says. Luckily, Gen-Z Yellow is super trendy right now.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Set A Timer Tina Gong/Bustle If you're a Virgo perfectionist, getting to work isn't the problem. Actually stopping is where things get tricky. "Virgo can be rather perfectionistic and, as a result, may not know when to wrap up one and move on to another task," MacGuire says. "They may want to set time limits (and a timer) to get things done, so their other priorities don't get short shrift." This way, once the timer starts to go off, you know it's time to either take a break or move on to the next thing. One reminder: some downtime is extra important if you're a Virgo. "Virgos live to serve others, and their analytical minds don't stop either. It's important for them to take a break, and tune out every once in a while," Mesa says. So maybe at least take a walk, or watch one episode of The Bachelorette, before you set a timer on the next task.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Put Your Phone Away Tina Gong/Bustle As cliché as it sounds, it really is all about balance for Libra. Whether it be learning to balance all the tasks on your plate, or your work life and social life, you'll need to draw a line at some point. So try turning your phone off, or putting it away, just for a bit. "Air sign Libra is so considerate, they may be inclined to respond to every text message, email, IG comment ... they receive, losing them precious time each day. Without constant notifications, they'll won't know what they're missing, and will be much more productive each day," MacGuire says. With your phone in a drawer, you'll be less likely to feel set off by something or someone. Plus, it'll give you more time to spend with the people you love later.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Procrastinate Tina Gong/Bustle This may not sound like a productivity hack, but it is, if you're a typical Scorpio. "Scorpio is an intense sign, and thrives really well in crisis-oriented situations," MacGuire explains. "It may sound like an odd productivity hack, but Scorpio may do well by procrastinating, as a sense of urgency may actually help them execute their best, most efficient work." Just make sure you're being smart about it, and know yourself well enough to know that you actually work well under pressure. If so: go for it.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Create A Vision Board Tina Gong/Bustle For the big-picture Sagittarius, a vision board is the ideal creative task, and it also maximizes productivity. "Having to shrink their minds to focus on mundane tasks drains [Sagittarius] — they just know there's so much more in life to be had," MacGuire says. "With a vision board that displays their hopes, dreams and goals, they'll keep cognizant of their 'whys' — and start perceiving those pesky tasks as important parts of the greater whole." You'll feel in control, and optimistic, which is a great balance for your sign. "You are most productive when you can dream big and not worry about the details [or] about every step on how to get there," McKean says. And that's exactly what a vision board is for.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Delete Social Media Apps From Your Phone Tina Gong/Bustle According to MacGuire and Mesa, Capricorns have the toxic combination of being both extreme workaholics and having a tendency to want to "keep up with the Joneses." Because of this, it's a great idea to just take Facebook (and Instagram, and Twitter) off your phone. "By disconnecting Facebook, they won't be distracted by what others are doing, and can focus better on competing with themselves." MacGuire explains. Plus, it'll help give you the space you need to create a plan of action for yourself and by yourself. "Prioritizing tasks and goals will also help you become more productive,” McKean says. That's easier when you're not always checking in with who from high school just got engaged.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Write Things Down Tina Gong/Bustle If you're an Aquarius, chances are your mind is absolutely chock-full of ideas. “Aquarius' mind is progressive and incredibly sharp,” Mesa says. But the thoughts running through your head might get ahead of you. "Aquarius is the mad scientist of the zodiac, with millions of ideas running through their heads all the time. As a result, they can be extremely forgetful of all the things they need to do. By writing down notes (or texting them to themselves) they will keep track of everything better," MacGuire says. So, for you, a fun journal might come in handy.