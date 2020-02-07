Now that the dust has settled after her dramatic Bachelor elimination, Tammy wants to clear the air, once and for all. On Friday, Feb. 7, Tammy apologized for her behavior on The Bachelor, explaining that everything that fans see on their TVs each Monday night is not the whole situation. The house flipper — who defended her "trophy wife" comments on Twitter when her final episode of the show aired on Feb. 5 — addressed all of the drama in a series of tweets.

"I’m going to address this once and for all," Tammy wrote on Twitter, before reminding fans that The Bachelor is just "a show" above anything else. "I take responsibility for my actions and I never intended to hurt anyone," her posts continued. "I am very sorry to those I did hurt but my heart was never coming from a intentional malicious place." In a follow-up post, Tammy added, "All of us have done things we’re not proud of," before apologizing once again for her mean comments about her fellow contestants. "Please hear me when I say — I never meant to hurt anyone and I’m sorry."

"My 5 minute 'nasty' moment on TV doesn’t define who I am. Just like how your mistakes don’t define who you are either," Tammy continued, before addressing the online harassment that she has received since the episodes featuring her fights with Kelsey and Mykenna have aired. "All of us who participated in this show are human too and some of you say nastier things to us than we do to each other," she wrote.

Tammy's tweets also appeared to address the jokes she made about her time on The Bachelor in recent weeks, including one from Feb. 5 where she admitted that she can sometimes be "a bit of a bitch." In her new tweets, the Bachelor villain wrote that she tends "to gravitate toward humor in situations like this bc I’m not trying to mourn in the past mistakes I’ve made."

While it's worth remembering, as Tammy said, that The Bachelor is a heavily edited show, and it's hard for viewers to know what really happened and what was the result of producer manipulation, her apology still leaves a lot to be desired. She may not have meant to hurt anyone by starting drama, but by not addressing the accusations she made against Kelsey — most notably, that she was "popping pills" and had "alcoholic tendencies" — she's brushing them away as nothing more than "drama" when they have the potential to cause serious harm.

Tammy's comments to Peter may have come from a place of concern. However, once she saw the way those actions came off on TV, especially the accusations against Kelsey, she could have offered more remorse for her attacks and mental-health shaming.

There's a chance that Tammy will address her time on the show in more depth on the upcoming Women Tell All special, so perhaps she's waiting until then to give a more specific apology. In the meantime, Tammy's tweets did put an end to one of her Bachelor feuds: "ANDDDD I F*CKIN LOVE CANADA OK," she wrote, officially burying the hatchet with the entire country. At least Canadians can take comfort in the fact that their beef with Tammy is officially over.