The summer holidays are raging, and perhaps the biggest occasion of the warmer weather months is nearly here. To celebrate, Target's Fourth of July swim sale is offering a major 20% off its entire collection of women's bathing suits. With the retailer's already affordable pricing, this is one deal that you don't want to miss.

According to the retailer, every women's swimsuit available on its website (including plus and junior sizing) can be yours for 20% off its original price. Whether you want to rock a bikini this summer or a killer one piece, with Target's wide range of size inclusive swimwear, this may be the deal of the summer.

As for how long you've got to shop, there's a bit of wiggle room. According to the fine print on the brand's website, the 20% off sale will extend through July 6 so you've got time to snag a new suit even beyond Independence Day. With so many to choose from, you just may need the extra time.

If you've been looking for the perfect swimwear for your summer vacation, just want another one because you can't ever have enough swimsuits, or can't resist a good deal, Target's Fourth of July 20% off swim sale is coming for you. Need to know where to start? These 20 pieces are a good place.