The next time you go to Target, the grocery section might not look how you remember it. On Monday, August 19, Target announced its new Good & Gather brand of grocery items, which will be released in-store and online on September 15. By the end of 2020, the new line will include over 2,000 products, and it will replace a couple of the current Target owned brands.

According to a press release, Good & Gather will be Target's biggest in-house brand launch, and will include produce, dairy, meat, pantry goods, beverages, and more. There will also be specific kids, organic, seasonal, and signature items as part of the brand. All the products will be made without high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, or synthetic colors.

Now, if you have a certain food you love from one of Target's exclusive brands, don't worry too much about it disappearing, because it probably won't. The press release explained that over time Archer Farms and Simply Balanced will be phased out, and that the number of items available from Market Pantry, currently the stores biggest food brand, will be reduced. That said, "most" of the items from these brands will still be available, just under the new Good & Gather name.

Target

"We are not going to take away those products our guests love until we have an even better solution under the Good & Gather brand," Stephanie Lundquist, executive vice president and president, Food & Beverage, Target told USA Today.

Some of the foods and drinks will be "reformulated to be even better," according to Target, but you can test that our yourself when you spot the new box of your old favorite cookies.

Through its brands the store has offered a number of unique food items, like Unicorn Magic Ice Cream, Sugar Cookie Milk, and a ton of different pumpkin spice flavored products. Especially as the holiday season approaches, shoppers will take notice of which new items are rolling out from Good & Gather.

According to USA Today, the first 650 Good & Gather products will be available in stores nationwide and on the Target website on Sunday, September 15. One thousand more will be launched next spring and 1,000 more on top of that by the end of 2020.

Target

"Our guests are incredibly busy and want great-tasting food they can feel good about feeding their families," said Lundquist in the press release. "We saw this as a huge opportunity for Target to help. So our team got to work on our most ambitious food undertaking yet, reimagining our owned food brands to serve up convenient, affordable options that don’t cut corners on quality or taste. Good & Gather is our way of helping even the most time-strapped families discover the everyday joy of food."

If you'd like to test out Good & Gather yourself, check out your local Target or the website, where same-day delivery will be available, on September 15. And if you're concerned about one of your current favorite snacks leaving or changing, well, you might want to stock up. Just in case.