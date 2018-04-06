Tarte Lip Paints Are Only $10 At Ulta Right Now— But You Have To Move Fast

Some can't live without mascara. For others, it's an eyebrow product. Another must have? Lipstick. That's what makes Ulta's latest 21 Days of Beauty Sale so great because Tarte Lip Paints are only $10, and it's the perfect way to stock up on every color you may need to make your rainbow collection of can't live without lippies complete.

What is Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty? It's 21 days of massive beauty deals that can give shoppers up to half off some of the retailer's most popular products. During this sale alone, Urban Decay eyeshadows, Smashbox's Primer Water, and Mario Badescu skin care products have all been featured. While the same is coming to an end (it's over Apr. 7), there's still a few great deals left for you to take advantage of. One of them just happens to be Tarte's Lip Paints.

If you're thinking that matte liquid lipsticks aren't for you, don't worry. It's not just the brand's well-known matte version that's up for grabs. According to the site, the creamy formula, glossy finish, and lip crayon are all on sale alongside the traditional liquid matte formula. Given that these lipsticks tend to retail between $18-$20, you're getting all the way up to a half off discount with no coupon code or promo required.

The lippies aren't the only things on sale today, though. If you're a beauty junkie and not simply addicted to lipstick color, you can also snag a major Dermalogica deal thanks to their Daily Microfoliant which typically retails for a whopping $57 is now only $28.50. Then, of course, there's The Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Flawless Wear Concealer (the concealing sister of their famous Double Wear foundation) is only $14. Talk about steals, right?

Fans of the Lip Paints have already started announcing the deal on Twitter.

They're letting people know about this can't miss sale.

The truth is, it's unlike any other lipstick sale you've seen before during this 21 Days of Beauty. While Too Faced's Melted Matte lipsticks were on sale early during the few weeks of deals, it was only one formula with 22 shades. This deal is a bit more unique because it's four different formulas and finishes totaling a whopping 60 shades between them. Talk about options, right?

If you want to shop one of the lipsticks, you'll want to move fast, though. While the options may be less limited than before, they're still ultra popular products, and for only $10, they're sure to sell fast. You don't want to miss snagging as many of these ultra low priced, high-end lip formulas.

If you haven't been able to shop any of the other days, don't worry. Today's Tarte sale is definitely one of the largest in terms of options, and there's always tomorrow. On Apr. 7, the last day of 21 Days of Beauty, Ulta will be offering MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Spray for only $13 (half off!) and Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara for $11.50. These cult classic products (Too Faced's mascara is actually the best selling high-end mascara) are a major steal so make sure you keep tomorrow sale's in mind as well.

Today, however, is all about lipsticks. From glosses to pencils to mattes, with over 60 shades up for grabs and four different formulas, the Tarte Lip Paint deal for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty is definitely one of the best from the yearly event. Head over to the website now because with this deal only available for 24 hours, you'll want to get your hands on your favorite hues ASAP.