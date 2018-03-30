Is there anyone who can turn down a sale? You know that dollar rack at the front of Target that basically pulls you in like a magnet? Well, Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is basically the makeup and skincare equivalent. Today's Too Faced Melted Matte Lipstick sale is going to the Ulta equivalent of those $1 notebooks in Target's discount section.

If you haven't been keeping an eye on beauty news or you don't follow Ulta Beauty on social media, you may have missed that beauty addicts are currently in the middle of makeups 21 day long Black Friday sale also known as 21 Days of Beauty. What is it, though? During the sale, the brand takes some of their most popular products and puts them on super sale, as in 50 percent off super sale. Today's deal? Too Faced's Melted Matte Lipstick.

The liquid lippies are half off which makes them only $10.50, but you'll want to act fast for two different reasons. The first? People love this sale, and they will take as much advantage as possible (because who could blame them). Shades will sell out fast, so if you want a certain hue, shop early. The other reason? The deals during 21 Days of Beauty only last 24 hours.

The Melted Matte lipsticks retail for $21 normally, and for half price, you can actually get two for the price of one. How many shades can you choose from. Plenty. According to the Ulta website, they carry 22 different shades ranging from bright reds to pinks to green and navy. Their shades run the gamut so they're actually one of the best lipsticks to shop if you're looking for a new go-to shade for spring.

This isn't the only incredible deal that Ulta has had during the massive sale. Only a few days ago, they hosted an event on Urban Decay Cosmetics individual eyeshadows. They sliced the cost of them in half bringing them down to only $10 per shade. Talk about a total beauty steal, right? Just like with what may happen to the Too Faced Melted Matte lipsticks, shades started selling out early in the morning just as the sale was beginning.

It's not all about the previous sales, though. The good news if you've missed out on the sales up until the Too Faced deal, don't worry. The sale began on Mar. 25 which means you've still got until Apr. 7 to shop all of the half off deals, and there are still some doozies coming your way.

Still slated to be up for grabs are a half priced bottle of MAC Prep + Prime Fix+, Too Faced's iconic and bestselling Better Than Sex mascara, Urban Decay's Eyeshadow Primer Potion, and 25 percent off all Mario Badescu products. You're excited now, aren't you?

Clearly, the retailer knows what they're doing, and they've been doing it for a few years now. Not only does Ulta have an incredible rewards program that gets you money off products and exclusive coupons, but this sale rivals anything that other retailers can manage. Sure, there's Sephora's Weekly Wow and VIB and VIB Rouge sales, but there's something about 21 Days of Beauty that makes it feel like Christmas for makeup lovers all over again.

If you want to get your hands on an incredible lipstick deal, head over to the Ulta Beauty website. With half off Too Faced Melted Matte Lipstick and 22 shades being offered, the lippies deal is way too good to miss. Shop early, though. A deal this good is sure to fly off shelves.