Tarte has a special Pride collection coming soon, and it won't just focus on makeup. Tarte's Let It Rain-Bow Palette is dropping in time for Pride Month, but the brand is also joining forces with YouTuber Jessie Paege to donate $25,000 to The Trevor Project.

The Let It Rain-Bow Palette features some of Tarte's most vibrant colors yet. The palette holds eight ultra-pingmented matte and shimmer shades to help you create your perfect rainbow look. The shadows are also infused with Amazonian clay, which gives you more of a color payoff and longer wear.

The cover of the mini palette uses the colors of the rainbow arranged in a watercolor-like texture. The colors inside the palette span the shades of the rainbow, but with small tweaks. One of which is that there is no green shade.

In the top row there is "This Is It," which is a cherry red color. That hue is followed by a pumpkin orange called "All In," and a yellow dubbed "Go For It."

The next row has an array of different blue shades. It features a mint blue called "You Can," a shimmery sky blue dubbed "Happening," and a true blue named "Hustle."

The last row has two pans, where the pink color is dubbed "Ambitious," and the shimmery purple is "Risktaker."

The Let It Rain-Bow set is $24, and the palette comes with a free travel-size Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 mascara. This mini tube usually retails for $12.

Let It Rain-Bow Palette $24 Tarte Buy At Tarte

Tarte has decided to collaborate with YouTube vlogger and author Paege because of her promotion of self-love and kindness. Paege posted her Coming Out video in June of 2018, sharing she was bisexual with her 1.5 million subscribers. She then decided to donate all the ad revenue she made through her LGBTQ+ videos to The Trevor Project.

Now Paege's support for the organization is also becoming an integral part of her collaborations, where she has partnered with Tarte in order to help further support The Trevor Project.

Tarte will be donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project with the launch of the Let It Rain-Bow Palette. The Trevor Project is a national organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ people under 25. This was the first national crisis lifeline for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth in the U.S.

“There have been so many times in my life where I didn’t feel included, which is why my goal has always been for every person to feel loved and comfortable with their identities (including myself!),” Paege said in a press release. “Tarte’s a brand that I’ve always been able to relate to and I’m so excited to work with them to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with this palette that shows this makeup is for everyone, no exceptions. And we’re able to do that in a way that gives back to the community through The Trevor Project!”

The Let It Rain-Bow palette is launching at 6 p.m. EST on May 21 on tarte.com, and is coming soon to Sephora stores and Sephora.com.