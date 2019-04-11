Wave goodbye to your money all the while welcoming a massive product haul. Tarte is having a huge Friends & Family Makeup Sale where almost everything is 25 percent off. If you are a member of the Tarte Rewards loyalty program, well, you are in luck because you can actually get 30 percent off your purchase.

The sale is happening right now via the brand's site and ends on April 16 at 3 a.m. ET. You have a full five days to shop but do not delay. There are plenty of other Tartelettes who will also be taking advantage of the savings and you don't want to deal with sold out or picked over products and shades. So hop to it and get your Tarte on.

Here's all the fine print and key intel about the sale. Shoppers must enter the BESTIES code at checkout. The Friends & Family Sale cannot be combined with any additional promo codes, discounts, or offers. The discount cannot be retroactively applied to past purchases, either. There are some exclusions, like the brand's hero product Shape Tape Concealer. Gasp! However, these non-eligible products will be marked as such on their product pages. Be sure and read the product descriptions when filling your cart with palettes, lippies, and beyond.

Now that you are armed with all of the necessary information, you can proceed to shop the Tarte mega sale. Below are 12 items you absolutely need to nab, which includes limited edition offerings and self-care confections from Tarte's Sugar Rush diffusion line.

Please note that the standard 25 percent discount is applied to the products below.

1. Icy Betch Palette

Icy Betch Palette $24 $18 Tarte Buy At Tarte

The eyeshadow palette that started out as a 2018 April Fool's Day Joke and morphed into the real thing is full of mermaid-inspired, cool blue tones. Icy Betch is only $18 with the sale and since it's limited edition item, you'd be remiss not to scoop it up now.

2. Micellar Magic Makeup Remover & Cleanser

Micellar Magic Makeup Remover & Cleanser $18 $13.50 Tarte Buy At Tarte

You need a heavy duty makeup remover to take off your long-wearing, waterproof mascara and eyeliner. This cleanser is powerful enough to dissolve the toughest makeup all the while gently cleansing skin. The $13.50 sale price is ace, too.

3. Face Tape Foundation

Face Tape Foundation $39 $29.25 Tarte Buy At Tarte

The brand's 50-shade, full-coverage foundation is a cornerstone product included in the sale. Face Tape is normally $39 but is marked down to $29.25 with the discount. Pick your shade and undertone, and save some cash.

4. Sugar Rush Coco-Nuts About You Makeup Removing Biodegradable Wipes

Sugar Rush Coco-Nuts About You Makeup Removing Biodegradable Wipes $10 $7.50 Tarte Buy At Tarte

If you care about the planet as much as you do your skin, then pick up a pack of these biodegradable, makeup-removing, face-pampering, and yummy-scented wipes for just $7.50.

5. Sugar Rush Cake Butter Whipped Body Butter

Sugar Rush Cake Butter Whipped Body Butter $23 $17.25 Tarte Buy At Tarte

A generous tub of this rich, delicious, and frosting-like moisturizer is $17.25 when the discount is applied. You'll want to slather it all over your limbs throughout the summer.

6. Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara

Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara $23 $17.25 Tarte Buy At Tarte

Love your lashes with this mascara, which lengthens, curls, volumizes, and conditions at once. The limited edition version, which you can customize with your own astrological charm, is now $17.25. Go ahead and lash up.

7. Wine Not Lip Gloss & Brush Set

Wine Not Lip Gloss & Brush Set $24 $18 Tarte Buy At Tarte

This duo is too cute to pass up. The lippie and the complexion brush hairs are the same color as your favorite varietal of red vino. At less than $20, that's an intoxicating deal.

8. Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint

Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint $20 $15 Tarte Buy At Tarte

Mega matte, pigment-saturated, and velvety lips will be yours with a few swipes of Tarte's Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint. A tube is only $15 with the Friends & Family sale so don't labor over which shades to try. Go ahead and try three or four. You and your pout deserve it.

9. Tarteist PRO Amazonian Clay Palette

Tarteist PRO Amazonian Clay Palette $49 $36.75 Tarte Buy At Tarte

A 20-pan eye palette full of rich neutrals, mattes, and shimmers, which will assist in creating high drama smoky eyes and costs less than $37? It's a no-brainer to purchase this palette during the sale.

10. Maracuja Oil

Maracuja Oil $48 $36 Tarte Buy At Tarte

The serious savings also applies to skin care. The price of the ultra nourishing Maracuja Face Oil is slashed to $36 from its usual $48. A jar will last forever since a single drop is potent and all you need to firm, brighten, and hydrate skin before applying makeup or before bed.

11. Timeless Smoothing Primer

Timeless Smoothing Primer $39 $29.25 Tarte Buy At Tarte

If you've not yet invested in a primer that blurs fine lines and pores while prepping skin for makeup, now is the time since you'll be saving nearly $10.

12. Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush

Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush $29 $21.75 Tarte Buy At Tarte

Meet your new blush crush. A swipe or two of this silky formula leads to a stay-all-day flush.

You can stock up on plenty of other products since Tarte has such a deep inventory on its site. It's also pretty awesome that most of the brand's best-sellers are included in the sale. Ultimately, you can grab favorites that you use on the regular or you can take new offerings for a test drive. If you've been non-committal on a product or a shade that falls outside of your comfort zone, now is as good a time as any to give them a go.

Try not to go broke while shopping Tarte's 2019 Friends & Family Sale.