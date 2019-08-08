Throughout the years, Taylor Swift, being one of the most famous musicians in the 21st century and all, has had to deal with her fair share of dramatic, public moments. In her interview with Vogue, Taylor Swift even addressed the "cancel culture" that comes along with those moments in a conversation that tied back to her longstanding history with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

During the interview, which was published on Aug. 8, Swift addressed a variety of issues such as her outspokenness about political matters and her upcoming album, Lover. As previously mentioned, the conversation also turned towards a tricky subject: Kardashian's "snake" tweet about Swift following the "Famous" debacle and the resulting "TaylorSwiftIsCanceled" ordeal. And the singer has a strong message for those who believe that "cancel culture" is the right way to go.

“A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience,” she told the publication, “I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly.” The "Gorgeous" singer went on to say that people need to keep in mind that canceling someone, and the resulting online vitriol one receives as a result of being canceled, is a serious ordeal,

“When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself.”

Swift continued to tell Vogue that she felt the need to "restructure" her life after the whole canceling situation. So, the singer sought out to do so in the best way she knew how: through her music. She related, “I knew immediately I needed to make music about it because I knew it was the only way I could survive it. It was the only way I could preserve my mental health and also tell the story of what it’s like to go through something so humiliating.”

One of her most recent singles, "You Need to Calm Down," addressed the issues surrounding cancel culture, as she told Vogue. So, it's clear that she's been channeling any pain she's experienced as a result of that Kimye-related matter into something positive.

As a refresher on the whole feud, the drama stemmed from West's 2016 "Famous" song, in which he sang, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b*tch famous." The rapper claimed that he spoke with Swift about the lyric and that she approved of it, a claim that she refuted.

In July 2016, Kardashian shared a clip on Snapchat of Swift and West discussing the song. However, as the "Love Story" singer claimed on Instagram (in a since-deleted post), she was not told about him referring to her as a "b*tch" in the song. (Swift maintained in Vogue recently that she was not told about the lyric containing the words "that b*tch.")

Over the years, Swift has opened up about how she felt after the Kimye drama and the resulting social media backlash, just as she did recently. In March, she revealed, in an interview with ELLE, that while she would love an apology from "people who bully us," she's actually thriving after the situation for a majorly positive reason, “It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I’ll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it.”

Even though Swift had a difficult time navigating the waters after her experience with cancel culture, it sounds like she's maintained a positive outlook after dealing with the drama and is only focused on living her best life.