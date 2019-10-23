The world is buzzing about Selena Gomez's new song "Lose You to Love Me," a confessional ballad that outlines her journey to reaching a place of self-love. Alongside inevitable praises from fans, the track is even drawing glowing reviews from the biggest of stars, who just happens to be close friends with the artist. Taylor Swift praised Selena Gomez's new single "Lose You to Love Me" on her Instagram Story, proving that true friendship never ends.

Shortly after Gomez premiered her new song in the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 23, her longtime friend Swift took to her Instagram stories to show her support — and she had a lot of love to share. "This song is a perfect expression of healing and my absolute favorite song she's put out yet," Swift gushed, calling the new track "a triumph." She ended her sentimental note with a blush-worthy shoutout. "I love you so much @selenagomez," she concluded.

In a press release obtained by Bustle, Gomez said that the song was inspired by "many things that have happened" in her life since releasing her last album, 2015's Revival, and her recovery from those life events. "I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life," she said. "I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

Instagram / @taylorswift

Although some fans are, like Swift, simply happy that Gomez is releasing new music again (and looking gorgeous in the music video), many people are fascinated with the song because of who it seems to be about: her famous ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Fans think that some key lyrics from the song, like "In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it," refer to Bieber swiftly moving on with his now-wife Hailey after Jelena finally broke up for good in 2017. Gomez also sings the line "Set fire to my purpose, and I let it burn" in the first verse, possibly referring to Bieber's own 2015 album Purpose.

Although Gomez hasn't confirmed herself who the song is about, she did allude to the song's message of healing and open up about how her belief in God got her through tough times in an emotional Twitter post. "I'm literally just laying down and thanking Jesus...Where my father has taken me and placing me is exactly where I am meant to be," she wrote in part. "See the enemy keeps trying to tear me down and it's just not gonna happen. Not today. Not the next..."

SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube

Regardless of whether "Lose You To Love Me" is about Bieber or an entirely different source of stress, Gomez's new single definitely show's she's in a much better place now, and her friends want to celebrate it with her.