Ever since its premiere, Taylor Swift’s latest music video has been surrounded by chatter. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, some fans think Swift's "Delicate" video copied Kenzo's 2016 perfume ad. Plenty of people have been tweeting side-by-side images of the singer's new video and the French design house's commercial from a few years back. (Bustle reached out to Swift's rep and Kenzo for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

The "Delicate" video, which notably features Swift dancing feverishly around a hotel after discovering that she is invisible, premiered at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 11. Of course, that's not all that happens in the video, but Kenzo's perfume ad shows its star — actor Margaret Qualley from The Leftovers — doing odd, yet similar dance moves and facial expressions throughout.

The nearly four-minute visual has been viewed by some as a symbolic project for the "Shake It Off" singer, as CNN pointed the video out as part of Swift's ultimate wish to enjoy more freedom in life. "Delicate" starts off with the singer appearing unhappy during a red carpet event, and quickly segues into her receiving a note from a mystery person. Swift then becomes invisible, freely waltzing around the hotel, and later taking the show out into the streets as she dances barefoot like no one's watching.

TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

The music became an instant hit on YouTube, garnering almost 13 million views within the first 24 hours of its release. However, it didn't take long for viewers to make the claim that portions of Swift's "Delicate" video bore a striking resemblance to the Kenzo fragrance commercial from 2016.

You can watch the ad for yourself below:

KENZO on YouTube

The apparent similarities caused the "Bad Blood" entertainer to receive some backlash on the internet, as people shared their thoughts about the video's likeness to the Kenzo ad. Still, other fans defended the singer on Twitter.

Some "Straight Up" Disapproved

These fans thought the similarities were pretty blatant.

Others Complained About The Lack Of "Original Ideas"

The video caused one commenter question if there are any original ideas left in this world.

People Compared Their Dance Moves

The comparisons just kept coming.

Meanwhile, Others Had Taylor's Back

The caps lock in both tweets speaks for itself.

These People Just Enjoyed Seeing Taylor Happy

To them, the video was focused on Swift and a deeper message.

And Some Found A Different Source Of Inspiration

Another commenter revealed their thoughts on what may actually be the inspiration behind Swift's "Delicate" theme.

FatboySlimVEVO on YouTube

Swift's video, which debuted at this past weekend's award ceremony after she accepted the iHeart award for Female Artist of the Year, was directed by Joseph Kahn. While the director has responded to criticism of his music videos in the past (including when Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" was compared to Beyoncé's "Formation"), he has yet to weigh in on all the commentary surrounding "Delicate."

Amid all this video-related chatter, it was reported by Page Six that a PR rep for Kenzo “playfully posted” and quickly deleted a tweet rebuttal to the video, which read, “Listen Tay, I feel you. It’s hard to stay fresh. Call us, we can help.” However, the tweet was later taken down and may not have actually been associated with the brand. Kenzo has yet to comment.

Ultimately, it's up to the viewer to decide just how similar the videos are. Either way, it's worth pointing out that viewership of "Delicate" on YouTube have only continued to soar amid the controversy, now coming it with almost 20 million views. It's a factor that basically proves all press is likely good press — for both Swift and Kenzo.