Taylor Swift has hit another bullseye with her latest musical release. Swift's new song, "The Archer," is here and fans are already dissecting it at record speed. The songstress, who made "The Archer" her third song, although not a single, in the lead-up to her seventh studio album Lover, debuted the song on Tuesday, July 23, right after she announced it on Instagram Live.

The artist first teased Swifties with an image of a red and white striped bullseye and a five placed in the center, during a brief moment in her music video for "You Need to Calm Down." Naturally, "The Archer" is the fifth track off of her upcoming album.

In addition to the track being listed on the Apple Music page for Lover, a Twitter user even pointed out the track listing, tweeting, "TRACK 5 IS CALELD THE ARCHER OMG #LOVER #THEARCHER #TRACK5 @taylorswift13 I’m screaming!!!!!!!"

And it was quite the event when Swift dropped her latest. The song being available to fans was casually dropped into a routine chat with fans on her Instagram Live. Decked out in a white tee-shirt with an archery symbol on the pocket, as well as a dainty gold archery-style necklace, fans waited anxiously for a song announcement. However, in addition to expressing gratitude for her VMA noms for "ME!" and "You Need to Calm Down," revealing that the Equality Act petition had garnered nearly half a million signatures, and providing info about four deluxe editions of Lover, she actually made the song avail to the musical masses.

"The Archer" differs in Swift's new era of music from earlier tracks, such as "ME!" The song, which begins with the phrase, "Combat / I'm ready for combat," has the most vulnerable and introspective feel from her seventh album thus far. But it still retains a positive sense of reflection for the star. It also coincides with Swift's current motto of self acceptance and expression.

During her Instagram Live, Swift reminded fans that she had been "instinctively putting a very vulnerable, personal, honest, emotional song as track five," on each of her previous six albums. These included "Cold as You" (Taylor Swift), "White Horse" (Fearless), "Dear John" (Speak Now), "All Too Well" (Red), "All You Had to Do Was Stay" (1989), and "Delicate" (reputation).

So, Swift decided to embrace her coincidental pattern and deliver a raw and emotional look at her own past. In the beginning of the song, she reveals:

"Easy they come, easy they go

I jump from the train, I ride off alone

I never grew up, It's getting so old

Help me hold onto you"

In the chorus, Swift spends more time re-evaluating her personal past and diving into the insecurities that plague her, despite her indisputable success:

"I've been the archer, I've been the prey

Who could ever leave me darling...But who could stay?

Swift originally alerted her legion of fans to the release by posting, "I'm going live on Instagram tomorrow, July 23 at 5pm ET! I have some stuff I'm reeeeeally excited to tell you about, including some info on this Easter egg right here," alongside the inciting image itself.

While Swifties could never have anticipated the total transparency from Swift in the song, they did have the title and a major producer for the track already locked. Frequent Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff was not only listed on the Apple Music Lover listing, but he also tweeted the archery emoji on July 23. Fans quickly assessed that this wasn't a Katniss Everdeen reference.

Swift confirmed Antonoff's "vast" involvement in the new record during her Instagram Live, and dished out more than enough evidence that a music video is well within the target zone. (Her Instagram did take place in the trailer for a music video...where she was wearing an archery-inspired ensemble...)

While Swift may have played both "The Archer" and prey in her life, her fans are only grateful to watch it all unfold. T. Swift knows how to shoot an addicting song straight into our lives like no other.