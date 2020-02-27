Swifties, meet Tyler Swift, the star of Taylor Swift's new "The Man" music video. Swift made her biggest transformation yet in her latest project, which featured her going undercover as a man, and benefitting from all the privilege that comes with her new identity. She is virtually unrecognizable, completely disguised under makeup and prosthetics that turned her into "The Man," and it might be her biggest transformation yet.

"The Man" marks Swift's first solo-directing debut, and she held absolutely nothing back. From shinning a light on what male privilege looks like in everyday life, to calling out Scooter Braun, the singer went after double standards and sexism, all while wearing a fake beard. Though, if you didn't recognize Swift at first, you'd be forgiven. The singer truly disappears into her role as "The Man." Whether he's manspreading on the subway or being hailed as the "World's Greatest Dad" for taking his daughter to the park, Tyler Swift is the embodiment of white male privilege. He even has his face on $100 bills, and his own documentary, Mr. Americana, premiering at "Mandance."

TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

