The one where Friends fans celebrate its 25th anniversary: TBS is celebrating Friends’ anniversary with a month long marathon this September — and the network just unveiled a sneak peek at the schedule. The iconic sitcom, which first premiered on Sept. 22, 1994 on NBC, followed six friends as they navigated the trials and tribulations of life, love, and career in New York City. To celebrate the series, TBS will unveil weekday episodes that fall under a specific theme each week. The month-long nostalgia fest kicks off this week on Tuesday, Sept. 3 with the inaugural theme “The One With the Running Gags,” which will, as the title suggests, explore episodes (in no particular order) with running gags.

Broken into four days, “The One With the Running Gags” will explore different sub themes of running gags: “Phoebe’s Songs,” 12 episodes that will explore the musical stylings of Central Perk’s resident musician Phoebe Buffay; “Gunther & Rachel’s ‘Un-Love Story,” 12 episodes that will explore Central Perk barista Gunther’s unrequited love for Rachel Green; “Janice’s ‘Oh My God!’,” 12 episodes that will explore the signature phrase of Chandler Bing’s ex-girlfriend; and “Joey’s Acting Gigs,” 12 episodes that will explore Joey Tribbiani’s acting roles.

So, grab a cup of coffee from Central Perk and settle into a La-Z-Boy recliner as you peruse the official lineup for “The One With the Running Gags” below.

Phoebe’s Songs (Tuesday, Sept. 3)

Phoebe’s musical stylings provide a significant groundwork for the series. From “Smelly Cat” to “My Sticky Shoe” (best sung during a cold to amplify the sex appeal) to “Little Black Curly Hair,” Tuesday’s lineup pays homage to Phoebe’s best tracks.

10 a.m.: "The One with the Monkey"

In "The One with the Monkey," Ross introduces his friends to his new pet monkey, Marcel; Phoebe performs “Suicide and a Snowman” and “My Mother's Ashes."

10:30 a.m.: "The One with the Birth"

In "The One with the Birth," Carol gives birth to Ben; Phoebe performs “Babies” and “They Found Their Bodies."

11 a.m.: "The One with the Baby on the Bus"

In "The One with the Baby on the Bus," Chandler and Joey forget baby Ben on the bus; Phoebe, feeling slighted by a new Central Perk singer, performs “Lather, Rinse, Repeat (the Shower Song),” “When I Play,” “Double-Jointed Boy,” “Stephanie,” “Terry's A Jerk,” and "Smelly Cat."

11:30 a.m.: "The One with the List"

In "The One with the List," Ross compares Julie and Rachel in a pro con list; Phoebe performs “Two of Them Kissed Last Night."

12 p.m.: "The One After the Super Bowl Pt. 1"

In "The One After the Super Bowl Pt. 1," Phoebe performs for children at the local library with the songs “The Cow in the Meadow Goes Moo, “Grandma,” “That's Another Thing That You Don't Wanna Do,” and “Bisexuals."

12:30 p.m.: "The One Where Eddie Moves In"

In "The One Where Eddie Movies In," Joey gets a new roommate, Eddy; Phoebe performs her famed “Smelly Cat."

1 p.m.: "The One with Phoebe's Ex-Partner"

In "The One with Phoebe's Ex-Partner," Phoebe reunites with her old singing partner who believes "Smelly Cat" could be a hit song. She performs "Sticky Shoes," “Jingle Bitch" and “Smelly Cat."

1:30 p.m.: "The One with Joey's New Girlfriend"

In "The One with Joey's New Girlfriend," Chandler develops feelings for Joey's girlfriend, Kathy; Phoebe performs “My Sticky Shoe,” “Parading Goats,” and “Papier-mâché Man."

2 p.m.: "The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie"

In "The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie," Ross struggles with long-distance relationships; Phoebe performs "Christmas Song" during the holidays.

2:30 p.m.: "The One with Ross' Denial"

In "The One with Ross' Denial," Ross denies his feelings for Rachel; Phoebe performs “Little Black Curly Hair” to a slack-jawed crowd.

3 p.m.: "The One with Monica's Thunder"

Songs featured:

In "The One with Monica's Thunder," a newly-engaged Monica accuses Rachel of stealing her thunder; Phoebe, bent on performing at Monica and Chandler's wedding, performs “Addicted to Pork,” “First Time I Met Chandler,” “Whenever I Get Married,” “We Thought Phoebe Would Leave,” and “Who Will Perform The Ceremony?”

3:30 p.m.: "The One with Rachel's Dream"

In "The One with Rachel's Dream," Rachel dreams about Joey; Phoebe performs “Argentina,” “The Woman Smelled Like Garbage,” and “The Food In Javu."

Gunther & Rachel’s Un-Love Story (Wednesday, Sept. 4)

Gunther’s unrequited love for Rachel Green is perhaps one of the longest running gags on the sitcom. From the time the Central Perk barista kissed Phoebe and apologized to Rachel for it, to the time he bought Rachel’s terrifying cat (not to be confused with a thawing chicken in a bowl), Wednesday’s lineup pays homage to Gunther and Rachel’s un-love story.

10 a.m.: "The One with the Race Car Bed"

Synopsis: Gunther's internal monologue muses about Ross, "What does Rachel see in this guy? I love Rachel. I wish she was my wife."

10:30 a.m.: "The One with the Giant Poking Device"

Synopsis: Gunther, bitter about Ross and Rachel's relationship, says to Ross when he orders a coffee from Central Perk, "Oh, like you don't already have everything."

11 a.m.: "The One with the Tiny T-Shirt"

Synopsis: On the heels of Ross and Rachel's breakup, Gunther works up the courage to ask Rachel out — only for his plan to be hindered by Mark.

11:30 a.m.: "The One with Joey's New Girlfriend"

Synopsis: Gunther apologizes to a confused Rachel after he shares a kiss with Phoebe earlier in the episode.

12 p.m.: "The One with the Dirty Girl"

Synopsis: At the coffee shop, Rachel completes a crossword puzzle on her own but no one is around for a congratulatory hug. Gunther then face plants while attempting to leap over.

12:30 p.m.: "The One with the Fake Party"

Synopsis: At Emily's fake farewell party, Rachel nearly kisses Gunther during a game of Spin the Bottle. Later, he tells Emily that Rachel is "his girlfriend."

1 p.m.: "The One With the Worst Best Man Ever"

Synopsis: At Ross' bachelor party, Chandler declares Gunther will be his best man. Prior to leaving, Gunther thanks Ross for marrying Emily as opposed to Rachel.

1:30 p.m.: "The One With the Ball"

Synopsis: Gunther purchases Rachel's $1,000 Sphynx cat.

2 p.m.: "The One With the Halloween Party"

Synopsis: At the Halloween party, Rachel thanks Gunther for bringing extra candy and says, "Someday you'll make some man very happy."

2:30 p.m.: "The One Where Joey Tells Rachel"

Synopsis: When Joey confesses his love for Rachel to Ross at the coffee shop, Gunther approaches him and screams "Rachel?!"

3 p.m.: "The Last One Pt. 1"

Synopsis: Gunther finally confesses his love to Rachel in the first part of the series finale.

3:30 p.m.: "The Last One Pt. 2"

Janice's "Oh My God!" (Thursday, Sept. 5)

Oh… my… God. Chandler Bing’s ex-girlfriend Janice and her signature phrase is perhaps the best running gag of the sitcom. From the episode where Chandler flies to Yemen to escape her grasps to her reveal as a potential buyer of Chandler and Monica’s dream house, Thursday’s lineup pays homage to the nasal queen.

10 a.m.: "The One with the Monkey"

Synopsis: Chandler invites Janice to the gang's New Year's Eve party despite their pact to not invite dates.

10:30 a.m.: "The One with Barry and Mindy's Wedding"

Synopsis: Chandler discovers the mystery girl he's been chatting to online is his now-married ex, Janice.

11 a.m.: "The One with the Jam"

Synopsis: Chandler enlists Ross' help to get out of all-night cuddling with Janice. Ross introduces his "hug and roll" tactic.

11:30 a.m.: "The One with the Metaphorical Tunnel"

Synopsis: Chandler experiences a fear of commitment with Janice.

12 p.m.: "The One with the Race Car Bed"

Synopsis: Monica and Joey accidentally witness Janice making out with her ex-husband (the "Mattress King") while they shop for mattresses at his mattress shop.

12:30 p.m.: "The One with the Giant Poking Device"

Synopsis: Chandler confronts Janice after learning that she kissed her ex-husband in his mattress shop.

1 p.m.: "The One with All the Rugby"

Synopsis: Chandler flies to Yemen to escape Janice's grasps.

1:30 p.m.: "The One with Ross's Library Book"

Synopsis: Janice invites herself to Monica and Chandler's wedding.

2 p.m.: "The One Where Rachel Has a Baby Pt. 1"

2:30 p.m.: "The One Where Rachel Has a Baby Pt. 2"

Synopsis: Rachel gives birth to baby Emma; in the hospital delivery room, Rachel discovers her roommate is Janice.

3 p.m.: "The One with the Fertility Test"

Synopsis: Monica and Chandler discover they're both infertile. At the clinic, they run into Janice.

3:30 p.m.: "The One Where Estelle Dies"

Synopsis: While at an open house, Chandler and Monica discover that Janice and her husband are also potential buyers.

Joey's Acting Gigs (Friday, Sept. 6)

Before his career-turning role as Dr. Drake Ramoray in Days of Our Lives, aspiring actor Joey Tribbiani had quite the impressive resume. From his role as Al Pacino’s butt double to a stint on a commercial in Japan (Ichiban! Lipstick for men!), Friday’s lineup pays homage to Joey’s various acting roles.

10 a.m.: "The One with the Butt"

Synopsis: Joey lands a role as Al Pacino's butt double.

10:30 a.m.: "The One Where Underdog Gets Away"

Synopsis: Joey lands a role in an STD commercial.

11 a.m.: "The One with the Metaphorical Tunnel"

Synopsis: Joey lands a role in the "Milk Master" commercial, which his friends mock; Phoebe agrees to become his agent.

11:30 a.m.: "The One with the Screamer"

Synopsis: Joey lands a role in a play called "Boxing Day" about outer space. Ross tries to convince the gang that Rachel's date (Ben Stiller) is a screamer.

12 p.m.: "The One Where Rachel Smokes"

Synopsis: Joey must audition for a soup commercial against Ross' son, Ben.

12:30 p.m.: "The One Where Ross Can't Flirt"

Synopsis: During a viewing party of Joey's stint on Law & Order, he discovers his role has been cut out.

1 p.m.: "The One with Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E."

Synopsis: Joey lands a major role in the series Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E. opposite a robot.

1:30 p.m.: "The One with Joey's New Brain"

Synopsis: Joey's Days of Our Lives finally awakes from his coma with a new brain — that is, Cecilia Monroe's (Susan Sarandon) brain.

2 p.m.: "The One with Ross and Monica's Cousin"

Synopsis: Joey auditions for a role that includes full-frontal nudity and employs some prosthetic means.

2:30 p.m.: "The One with the Baby Shower"

Synopsis: Joey auditions for Bamboozled, a confusing new game show that eventually falls through.

3 p.m.: The One with the Mugging"

Synopsis: Joey auditions with Leonard Hayes (Jeff Goldblum) while needing to desperately pee. The director appreciates the urgency.

3:30 p.m.: "The One with Ross's Grant"

Synopsis: Joey stars in a Japanese commercial that advertises lipstick for men: Ichiban, with the tagline "Lipstick for men!"

Happy 25th anniversary to Friends. Where did the time go? Can it be moving any quicker?