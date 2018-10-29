While chatting recently with Entertainment Tonight, Teresa Giudice responded to Joe Giudice's deportation news in a way that just might surprise fans. Rather than reacting in a negative manner, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is staying positive and not even thinking about the possibility of her husband of 19 years having to move to Italy. This, of course, doesn't mean the chance of Joe being forced to leave the country once he's served his prison sentence isn't upsetting, but Teresa is simply trying to focus on today, rather than the unknown future.

First, after being asked if she would ever divorce Joe, Teresa replied, "No, we're going to be a family, and we're going to fight this and get through this."

ET then asked if Joe is deported, what are the chances Teresa and their four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — will go with him. To that, the Bravolebrity replied,

"We are not even thinking about that right now. We're going to take it day by day. We're going to take it one step at a time. First, we're going to process the paperwork to do an appeal, and we're going to get through that."

She later added, "I just take day by day. I can't predict the future, and I am not going to be... I am going to be positive about it."

On Oct. 10, multiple publications reported Joe would be deported to Italy after serving his 41-month prison sentence. In March 2016, Joe entered prison after he and Teresa pled guilty to 41 counts of fraud in 2014. In 2015, Teresa served an 11-month prison sentence.

RadarOnline was first to report Joe's deportation news, with other publications, like People, confirming his impending deportation. Per RadarOnline, Judge John Ellington reportedly told Joe, "Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief." Joe can file an appeal no later than Nov. 9. People also reported that Joe is set to get out of jail in March 2019 and immediately be deported. (Bustle previously reached out to Teresa's rep for comment, as well as Bravo, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Based on Teresa's interview with ET, it seems like Joe is going to appeal the judge's ruling. At this time, it's unclear if he's already filed an appeal.

Teresa definitely isn't letting the possibility of Joe being deported upset her right now. ET asked her if Joe were to go back to Italy permanently, is it more important to keep her family together by going with him or would she rather preserve her girls' lives in the states?

She said,

"Joe starts talking about it and I don't want to talk about it yet. I am like, 'We're not talking about this yet.'"

She also said whenever Joe brings it up, "I shut him down. I don't want to talk about it, and what comes first is our daughters and we're going to fight this."

Even Gia spoke out about Joe's impending deportation. On Instagram on Oct. 14, she wrote a lengthy post next to a throwback of herself and Joe.

Part of her post read,

"We have so many plans to do as a family when he gets out. I need my father to be here. My father belongs with us and his entire family. My father came into this country when he was one years old, the United States is the only country he knows, spread the word #bringjoehome"

The situation is definitely a difficult one, but it's clear Teresa is staying optimistic and putting up a good fight not only for herself and Joe, but also for their children.