Tessa Thompson Is Still Fighting For An All-Female Marvel Movie

The women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe want to see an all-female Avengers movie — and they're making sure that everyone knows it. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tessa Thompson said she's still hoping for an all-female Marvel movie, adding that her fellow costars are also "eager" for a female-focused team up.

"I don't know [if it's happening in the near future]," Thompson said, but "there's definitely a precedent for it in terms of the canon, you know, all-female lineups exist in Marvel comics, so I certainly think it could happen in the MCU." She continued, "It's something I know all the women that I talk to who are in the MCU are very eager for and fans seem to like the idea too."

While many female MCU stars have recently shared their desire to see an all-female Marvel movie hit the big screen, Thompson is actually the person who originated the campaign back in 2017. According to CBR.com, the actor admitted at the time during a press event for Ragnarok that she had asked Marvel President Kevin Feige for an all-female film before the third Thor installment was released. A few weeks later, Thompson told the outlet that the idea actually came as the result of a conversation with several other female Marvel stars. "I think in that group was Brie Larson, myself, Zoe Saldana ... Scarlett Johansson. Pom [Klementieff] and Karen [Gillan], who are both in the Guardians movies," Thompson told CBR.com about the actors who originally conceived of the female-focused project.

"We were just sort of all in a semicircle talking, and it just came up, because none of us really worked together — well, I suppose Zoe, and Karen, and Pom — and wouldn’t it be nice if we could all work together?" Thompson recalled. "And we thought, 'No, we should just have a whole movie where we know every day we’re going to arrive and get to work together.' So we just ran right up to Kevin Feige and started talking about it."

In a recent interview with Variety, Brie Larson also described the female stars' conversation with Feige, explaining that "a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, 'We are in this together, we want to do this.'" The Oscar winner also noted that she and her costars are hoping that Marvel fans will help take up the cause as well. "If enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it'll happen," Larson said, adding that the female cast are "really passionate" about making an all-female movie happen. And that includes MCU actors who might not even get to appear in it.

On Oct. 14, Scarlett Johansson said she "fully support[s]" an all-female Marvel movie, even though Black Widow likely won't be a part of the epic team-up. "I think it could be some cool A-Force thing where you had an opportunity to see all those amazing superheroines all together again." Johansson said.

Despite the strong push from the women of the MCU to make their female-hero focused film a reality, Thompson admitted to ET that she has no idea if it will become a part of Marvel's Phase Four plan. "The fun thing about Marvel is you never know what you're going to do. It's part of the excitement, so no, I have no indication of what the future holds," the actor said.

While Thompson — and by extension, Marvel fans everywhere — may not know if it'll ever actually happen, it's clear that she and her fellow MCU costars will continue fighting for the all-female Marvel movie they've always wanted offscreen, while their characters continue to fight villains onscreen.