Everyone loves sneakers, and it’s not hard to see why: they’re comfortable, they’re cool, and there are so many options out there, you’ll literally never get bored of them. In fact, the sheer volume of sneakers on the market can be a bit overwhelming, and unless you have an unlimited shopping budget (not to mention unlimited closet space), it’s important to be selective as you’re choosing which ones to add to your shoe collection. To simplify the process, simply stick with the 10 essential pairs in this editor-curated roundup, which features the best sneakers under $100 that you can buy right now.

No matter the price point, all of the best sneakers are made with enough support, cushioning, and shock absorption to keep your feet happy and healthy. From there, what makes a particular pair of sneakers “the best” depends on what you’re looking for, which is exactly why this list features something for everyone. Whether you’re on the hunt for the coolest retro sneakers or you need affordable running shoes that don’t suck, you’re a mere click away from discovering your perfect pair. And, because each of these sneakers come highly recommended by experts, editors, and Amazon reviewers alike, you can rest assured knowing you’re not sacrificing on quality by choosing these budget picks.

Ready to meet your new favorite kicks? Then keep reading to shop the best sneakers you can buy right now for less than $100 on Amazon.

1. The Best Retro Sneakers Under $100 Saucony Jazz Original Sneaker $45 | Amazon See on Amazon Ever since they were originally released in the early '80s, the popularity of Saucony's signature Jazz sneakers hasn't slowed down. It's not hard to see why they've stood the test of time — without trying too hard, they make a simple T-shirt and jeans feel effortlessly cool, and because they're designed for running, they're super comfortable, too. Plus, they're available in a dazzling array of eye-catching color combinations, making it easy to find a pair that works with your wardrobe. If you prefer sneakers with a sleeker silhouette, it's worth noting that Saucony also released a trimmed-down version of the same sneaker (and yes, the color options are just as cool.) Available sizes: 5-12

2. The Best Classic All-White Sneakers Under $100 Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker $75 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for inspiration on how to style Reebok's classic leather sneakers, look no further than Meghan Markle, who can't seem to stop finding ways to show off her own pair. Made of soft, supple leather that'll mold to the shape of your feet, the timeless low-cut sneakers have durable rubber soles, cushioned EVA midsoles, and molded sock-liners for added comfort. Choose from several different black and white styles. Available sizes: 5-12

3. The Best Running Shoes Under $100 Asics Gel Venture 7 Running Shoes $45 | Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to affordable running shoes that don't sacrifice performance, you can't go wrong with the best-selling Gel-Venture 6 sneakers by Asics. Lightweight and comfortable, their gel-cushioned footbeds provide maximum shock absorption, while their roomy, slightly rounded toe box ensures a comfortable fit, even for wide feet. They've certainly earned the seal of approval from Amazon reviewers, who've already given them over 3,000 perfect five-star reviews. Available sizes: 5-14 (regular, wide)

4. The Best Chunky Dad Sneakers Under $100 adidas Originals Falcon Athletic Shoe $66 | Amazon See on Amazon Channel the '90s in these chunky retro sneakers from Adidas. There are lots of reasons to love them, but perhaps the most notable is the array of fun, statement-making designs they're sold in, which boldly juxtapose bright colors, prints, and metallics. Despite their appearance, reviewers swear they're surprisingly lightweight and comfortable to walk in, and love that their roomy fit gives you space to wiggle your toes. Available sizes: 5-11

5. The Best Lace-Up Canvas Sneakers Under $100 Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars $52 | Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to sneakers that will literally never go out of style, it's hard to top classic Chuck T's. Easy to dress up or down and famously durable, it's no surprise that the iconic canvas sneakers have a near-perfect 4.7-star rating on Amazon. Choose from several different colors, including black, red, gray, and white. Available sizes: 6-15

6. Another Iconic Pair Of Canvas Sneakers Under $100 Ked’s Champion Core Canvas $45 | Amazon See on Amazon Comfortable and classic, Ked’s iconic canvas sneakers have been beloved for generations. The simplicity of the design is part of their appeal, since the minimalist look will work with so many different outfits. Made of durable canvas with sturdy rubber soles, they're available in eight colors, in an exceptionally inclusive size range. "These are so comfortable that I couldn’t even tell I was wearing shoes," one person commented. Available sizes: 4-13 (extra narrow, narrow, regular, wide, extra-wide)

7. The Best Comfy Slip-On Sneakers Under $100 Adidas Cloudfoam Runners $45 | Amazon See on Amazon It's difficult to overstate the almost cult-like devotion fans have for Adidas' Cloudfoam runners. Of the nearly 8,000 Amazon shoppers who reviewed them, a full 82% gave them a perfect five-star rating. What's all the buzz about? Well, they're designed with Adidas' patented Cloudform soles, which dozens of fans say make them feel like they're walking on cushy clouds. Plus, their mesh uppers make them super light and breathable, and because they'll stretch to mold to the shape of your feet, you'll instantly get a perfect fit without having to break them in. Choose from 19 colors. Available sizes: 5-12

8. The Best Colorful Statement Sneakers Under $100 PUMA Future Rider Play On Sneakers $80 | Amazon See on Amazon A fresh twist on Puma's iconic Fast Rider sneakers from the '80s, these playful kicks have the same lightweight design and shock-absorbing outsoles as the originals, but these amp up the volume by playing with texture and bright color-blocking. Guaranteed to be the star of the show, they're practically tailor-made to star in a killer Instagram post. Available sizes: 5.5-10.5

9. The Best Laceless Slip-On Sneakers Under $100 Skechers Go Walk Joy Slip-On Walking Shoe $44 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for truly laceless slip-on sneakers, you can't go wrong with this wildly popular pair from Sketchers. Their stretchy mesh uppers make them remarkably lightweight and breathable, while their sturdy cushioned soles provide plenty of shock absorption and support. Plus, because of their flexible mesh construction, they'll stretch to fit the unique shape of your foot, making them especially great if you have bunions or wide feet. Available in 18 fun colors, they've earned over 2,000 perfect five-star reviews, resulting in an impressive average rating of 4.5 stars. Available sizes: 5-13 (regular, wide)